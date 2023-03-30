On March 30, West Bengal Government asked National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) not to visit the state in connection to a human sacrifice case where a man killed a neighbour’s child to prevent his wife from suffering another miscarriage in Tiljala. Another case that was under the NCPCR scanner was the sexual abuse of school girls in Maldah.

In its letter addressed to NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) appreciated the commission’s concern but added, “Your visit is not really necessary on these issues, as the State Commission has already taken cognizance.”

WBCPCR Chairperson Sudeshna Roy said the state commission has already received the first Action Taken Report in the Maldah case. In the Tiljala matter, Roy said she visited the area on March 28 and met the victim’s family.

WBCPCR expressed its displeasure that instead of “informing them or taking them into confidence”, NCPCR took cognizance of the matter on its own. “We expect at least a letter from you regarding your plans of visiting the State,” the state commission added.

It is notable that the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) comes under the Department of Women and Child Development and Social Welfare of the West Bengal government.

NCPCR’s communication to WBCPCR

Dharmendra Bhandari, Principal Private Secretary to the chairperson, NCPCR, wrote a detailed letter to WBSPCR recently informing the state commission about a planned visit by the national commission. NCPCR noted that as per the functions assigned under Section 13 of the CPCR Act, 2005, the commission had been mandated under Section 13(1)(j) to take suo-moto notice of matters related to deprivation and violation of child rights.

Further, NCPCR provided a detailed itinerary of Kanoongo and Member Secretary Rupali Banerjee Singh for the scheduled visit on March 31. The commission members were to stay in WB for one day. NCPCR’s consultant, Kapil Sharma and legal consultant Aadhithya Sarathy were to accompany the commission members during the visit. The commission also asked the state commission to provide information about the state officer(s) who would accompany them for a visit.

Human Sacrifice reported in West Bengal

On March 26, in Kolkata’s Tiljala neighbourhood, Alok Kumar brutally attacked and killed a 7-year-old girl after being instructed to do so by a Tantrik. According to the authorities, the accused was asked to sacrifice a child in order to guarantee that his wife would give birth to a healthy child.

The cops located the minor’s body in the same building from where she had been kidnapped earlier in the day. To ascertain whether or not the youngster had been sexually tormented, the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

According to sources, the man and his wife had been trying to conceive for a while and had suffered a miscarriage in the past. They consulted a Tantrik or spiritual healer, but nothing seemed to work. Then, the Tantrik suggested the unthinkable – to sacrifice a child to appease the gods and ensure a healthy pregnancy. On March 28, NCPCR issued notice to WB DGP and CS to send a report in 48 hours.