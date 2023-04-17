Monday, April 17, 2023
Ali, Atiq Ahmed’s son lodged in Naini jail, not hospitalised, media reports suggesting he banged his head on prison wall untrue

DG Prison said that Ali, Atiq Ahmed's son, is fine and media reports that he has hurt himself after banging his head repeatedly on prison wall are untrue.

OpIndia Staff
Media reports had suggested that Ali Ahmed, the son of deceased gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, had injured himself after repeatedly hitting his head on the wall of his prison cell.

As per a report by Times Now Navbharat, Ahmed tried to inflict self-harm after learning about the death of his father and brother. When the matter came to light, the jail administration swung into action and admitted him to a hospital.

It must be mentioned that Ali Ahmed is currently lodged in Naini Central jail in the Prayagraj City of Uttar Pradesh.

Screengrab of the news report about Ali Ahmed’s hospitalisation

A similar claim was made by Bharat 24 news on social media.

Screengrab of the news report about Ali Ahmed’s hospitalisation

However, the police have rubbished media reports about Ali Ahmed’s hospitalisation.

While speaking about the matter to ANI, DG Prison Office informed, “Atiq Ahmed’s son, Ali who is lodged in Naini Central Jail is absolutely fine. A few reports regarding him circulating in media are false.”

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range in Prayagraj on the night of April 15, 2023. The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny.

Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam were also neutralised in an encounter operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police last week.

Contact: [email protected]

