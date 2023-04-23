On Sunday (April 23) morning, the Punjab police took to Twitter to inform that they have arrested pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

“Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab police. Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don’t share any fake news, always verify and share,” the official handle of the Punjab police tweeted.

Soon after, netizens engaged in a meme fest on social media. One group of users mocked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for giving Amritpal Singh a free hand in Punjab and letting him amass public support.

#AmritpalSingh arrested in Moga, Punjab.



Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice



Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share.

“Is Sunday ki TRP bhi gayi,” popular Twitter user ‘BHK 1.0’ took potshots at Arvind Kejriwal. Another user morphed the face of the Delhi CM onto the picture of slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bindranwale and also replaced his spear with a broom.

#AmritpalSingh surrenders to Punjab police , could be shifted to Assam



Sadji : Langer lage pade hain ji pic.twitter.com/x7PgoDjtur — Badass Dad 🚬 🍺 (@Badass_Superdad) April 23, 2023

Given that Bhindranwale is often mockingly called ‘Bhindi (okra) on social media, the arrest of ‘Bhindranwale 2.0’ aka Amritpal Singh provided enough material for meme fest.

“My mother in preparing Bhindi fry today and on another news Amritpal Singh is arrested. is this a coincidence or a sign??” wrote one user (@Eng_emoji).

My mother in preparing Bhindi fry today and on another news Amritpal Singh is arrested,

is this a coincidence or a sign ??



is this a coincidence or a sign ?? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/OfiyW486SS — Rich इमोजी igl 🇮🇳 🤯 (@Eng_emoji) April 23, 2023

In another meme, Amritpal Singh was shown lamenting how he ended up in the custody of Punjab police.

One Twitter user pointed out that the leader of the proscribed terror outfit, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, must be feeling dizzy after learning about the arrest of Amritpal Singh.

Popular Twitter user ‘Krishna’ shared a meme, wherein Punjab police were shown challenging Amritpal Singh to run as far as he could.

In another tweet, Amritpal Pal Singh was shown stuck in a rat trap.

Rat got into the trapped



Few days back police arrested #AmritpalSingh 's wife,now finally he also got arrested



Well done police.. pic.twitter.com/n0W5ap7Rgt — Kadak (@kadak_chai_) April 23, 2023

Popular Twitter user ‘Prof Caravan’ showed how the Punjab police put Amritpal Singh on a lease.

Using the cartoon ‘Tom and Jerry,’ one Kartik Sharma showed how supporters of the pro-Khalistani leader are now left with ‘nothing’.

In a major breakthrough amid the continuing manhunt, ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police from the Moga district of Punjab.

On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit.

Earlier on March 18, when initial reports surfaced of Amritpal Singh’s arrest following a crackdown by Punjab Police, one of his aides had made a video which had gone viral. In the video, his aide could be seen giving live updates to the followers of police closing in on him and he had shouted ‘puls aa gayi puls’ (police is here, police is here) in a scared voice. Soon, the same became a meme as the ‘brave’ pro-Khalistan men running scared from Police was a hilarious sight to behold.