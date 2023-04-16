Is Arvind Kejriwal missing a tooth after 9.5 hours of CBI interrogation? Netizens speculate as he gives media byte

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, April 16, addressed media after being interrogated by the CBI in the Liquor scam. While speaking to media, he claimed that the AAP is ‘kattar imaandar party’ and that the allegations in the scam are fake. However, more than his statement, netizens were intrigued by the image where it appeared like Kejriwal had a missing tooth.

Delhi | CBI questioning was conducted for 9.5 hours. I answered all the questions. The entire alleged liquor scam is false and bad politics. AAP is 'kattar imaandaar party'. They want to finish AAP but the country's people are with us: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/dMG5C1TMGb — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2023

If one notices, there is a black-ish sport on his right side of upper jaw. Many thought this was the gap after he likely lost his tooth during the interrogation.

सडजी दांत कहा गया आपका 😱 — Trupti Garg  (@garg_trupti) April 16, 2023

Twitter user Trupti Garg asked where did his tooth go.

To make it easier for other netizens, Twitter user Lala (@fabulasGuy) zoomed in on his mouth to show the black-ish looking portion on this teeth and raised question marks.

Isko thappad maar maar ke daant Tod diye kya 😭😭🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QIqocCMiJx — Ninda Turtle (@NindaTurtles) April 16, 2023

Twitter user Ninda Turtle (@nindaturtles) asked if Kejriwal was slapped that he lost his tooth.

One Mr Lolwa (@mr_lolwa) wanted to know who broke Kejriwal’s tooth.

Profound wisdom came from Twitter user @gadhwalitendua that Manish Sisodia also used to same things before he was sent to jail.

Meanwhile, OpIndia could not verify what the black-ish mark on Kejriwal’s tooth is. We cannot independently verify if Kejriwal lost his tooth during CBI questioning.