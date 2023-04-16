Sunday, April 16, 2023
Is Arvind Kejriwal missing a tooth after 9.5 hours of CBI interrogation? Netizens speculate as he gives media byte

OpIndia could not verify what the black-ish mark on Kejriwal's tooth is. We cannot independently verify if Kejriwal lost his tooth during CBI questioning.

OpIndia Staff
Black mark on Kejriwal's tooth after CBI questioning raises speculations
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, April 16, addressed media after being interrogated by the CBI in the Liquor scam. While speaking to media, he claimed that the AAP is ‘kattar imaandar party’ and that the allegations in the scam are fake. However, more than his statement, netizens were intrigued by the image where it appeared like Kejriwal had a missing tooth.

If one notices, there is a black-ish sport on his right side of upper jaw. Many thought this was the gap after he likely lost his tooth during the interrogation.

Twitter user Trupti Garg asked where did his tooth go.

To make it easier for other netizens, Twitter user Lala (@fabulasGuy) zoomed in on his mouth to show the black-ish looking portion on this teeth and raised question marks.

Twitter user Ninda Turtle (@nindaturtles) asked if Kejriwal was slapped that he lost his tooth.

One Mr Lolwa (@mr_lolwa) wanted to know who broke Kejriwal’s tooth.

Profound wisdom came from Twitter user @gadhwalitendua that Manish Sisodia also used to same things before he was sent to jail.

Meanwhile, OpIndia could not verify what the black-ish mark on Kejriwal’s tooth is. We cannot independently verify if Kejriwal lost his tooth during CBI questioning.

