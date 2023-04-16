Sunday, April 16, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAtiq Ahmad killing: 3-member judicial committee asked to submit enquiry report in 2 months
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Atiq Ahmad killing: 3-member judicial committee asked to submit enquiry report in 2 months

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by assailants on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj. 

ANI
1

The three-member judicial enquiry committee, probing the murder of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf has been asked to submit a report to the government in two months. 

The committee will be headed by retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad HC and will also comprise retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and retired District Judge Brijesh Kumar Soni. Earlier on Saturday, hours after the murder of the duo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident and ordered the formation of a three-member Judicial Commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter. 

Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead by assailants on Saturday while being taken for a medical in Prayagraj. 

Atiq Ahmad was accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case and also in the Umesh Pal murder case which happened in February this year. 

Atiq was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005 and also in the subsequent killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP’s leader’s murder, in February this year. 

In the aftermath of the incident Uttar Pradesh Government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts. 

All three assailants were arrested, informed police after Atiq and his brother were shot dead. 

“Three people have been arrested and they are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury,” Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said earlier. 

Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday said that shooters who killed Atiq and Ashraf were posing as Journalists at the spot of the incident. 

Shortly after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said crime has reached its peak in the state and the morale of the “criminals” has grown by leaps and bounds. 

“Crime has reached its peak in UP and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed openly despite being surrounded by a security cordon, one can imagine the state of the general public. Due to this (alleged encounter killings), an ambience of fear is being created among the public. It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an ambience,” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsatiq ahmed, atiq ahmed committee
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Allahu Akbar chants raised in a college in Gujarat’s Anand after two groups clash over eve-teasing, read details

OpIndia Staff -
Students alleged that one Muslim student was regularly harassing one Hindu girl and despite warnings continued to do so.
News Reports

Ashraf Ahmed’s last words were ‘Guddu Muslim’, has he been arrested? Here is what Maharashtra Police said

OpIndia Staff -
Guddu Muslim changed his location several times following Umesh Pal murder, he travelled to West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat as well as Delhi, and the STF was continuously following him. Finally, Guddu Muslim ios arrested in Nashik.

Communists to burn effigy of Yogi Adityanath at JNU in support and memory of gangster Atiq Ahmed

Centre mulls SOPs for safety, security of journalists after Atiq, Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj

65-year-old Safdar Ali mauled to death by dogs on AMU campus, video viral

Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh summoned in Gujarat University defamation case over ‘Modi degree’ row

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,421FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com