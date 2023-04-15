On Saturday, the dead body of Asad Ahmed, the 19-year-old son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was buried at Kasari Masari graveyard in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Asad and his close aide Gulam, both wanted in the murder case of Umesh Pal, were killed by the UPSTF in an encounter in Jhansi on 13 April.

According to additional police commissioner Akash Kulhary, Asad’s family decided to take him swiftly to the Kasari Masari cemetery. Asad was laid to rest at the Kasari Masari cemetery where all of his earlier other relatives, including his grandparents have been buried. Reportedly, the grave of Asad has been positioned next to that of Atiq’s father, Feroz Ahmad.

Atiq’s attorneys meanwhile had arrived at the Kasari Masari cemetery to demand that the burial be postponed until the Prayagraj district court opened to hear the incarcerated politician’s request to be permitted to participate in the final rites of his son.

The body of Ghulam Hasan, who was also killed in the Jhansi encounter by the UP STF, was also transported to Prayagraj’s Mehendauri cemetery for burial.

As per the reports, entry into the Kasari Masari cemetery has been restricted and security guards are on high alert. Only about 20 individuals have been permitted to attend the burial at the Kasari Masari cemetery. Drones were employed by authorities to maintain a vigil around the cemetery. The event has been captured on tape by security guards.

This is a day after Atiq pleaded with officials to let him attend the last rites of his son. He and his brother Ashraf were also interrogated by the police for nearly 23 hours. He repeatedly begged for forgiveness for his family throughout the questioning and asked to go to his son’s burial. Around 10 night, the mafia was transported shackled to Prayagraj’s Colvin Hospital as his condition began to deteriorate due to stress.

Atiq, according to reports, had refused to eat. However, he ate the medications and dal-roti afterwards. Atiq meanwhile admitted to taking a shipment of weapons from Pakistan during interrogation and claimed to have called an ISI operative from within the jail.

Asad Ahmed and Gulam Muhammad, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in a police encounter at Jhansi on April 13. They were travelling on a two wheeler when the UP STF traced them, and opened fire on the police when asked to surrender. The police shot at them in reply, killing them.

In the CCTV footage of Umesh Pal’s murder, Asad Pal was seen chasing and attacking Pal with a pistol. Ghulam Muhammad, son of Maksudan, was a gunman who fired shots during the Umesh Pal murder.

As reported earlier, Asad and Ghulam were constantly moving around to avoid capture by police and had reached Jhansi to meet someone, in preparation for leaving the state. UPSTF received information about the same and launched an operation. They had been tracking the two for 3 days before they were encountered.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Gulam and nine others.

The Police earlier killed one of the prime accused, shooter, Mohammad Arbaaz, 24, in an encounter in Prayagraj, three days after the murder. The Uttar Pradesh STF team led by Dy SP Navendu and Dy SP Vimal at Jhansi confirmed the encounters meawhile and said that sophisticated foreign made weapons were also recovered from the spot after the encounter.