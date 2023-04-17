Indian Army gunner Mohan Desai has been arrested by the police in connection with the killing of four jawans at the Bathinda military base on April 12. The gunner claimed to have witnessed two masked assassins wearing kurta pyjamas fleeing the scene of the murders in the early hours of April 12 into a nearby jungle.

Desai’s arrest was verified by Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana. Khurana, however, declined to address the reason behind the murders. “All I can say is that there are personal reasons,” he stated.

#BathindaMilitaryStation shooting: Police arrest Army jawan who killed four colleagues to avenge harassment, say sources



Bathinda senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the arrest of Desai Mohan but declined to divulge further details.… — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 17, 2023

According to sources, the investigation found that Desai had committed the murders because the four jawans were harassing him. The gunman will appear before a Bathinda court later in the day.

The four victims of the unfortunate event were Gunners Sagar Banne (25), Kamalesh R (24), Yogeshkumar J (24) and Santosh M Nagaral (25).

On the night of the murders, Mohan Desai checked twice to see if the jawans had fallen asleep, according to a police officer involved with the investigation. Around two in the morning, the jawans went to sleep. With the gun he had stolen a few days previously from a nearby sentry station, Desai executed the murders.

When the four murders were discovered on April 12, the Army at Bathinda Military Station immediately started a manhunt to nab the culprit.

The incident had sent shockwaves through the military community, with many expressing shock and disbelief at the gunner’s alleged actions.