The residents of Frazer Town in Bengaluru have written to the civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), to immediately shut down the ‘Ramzan Food Mela’, which is organised each year during the month of Ramzan.

In a tweet, Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan informed, “The Frazer Town Residents’ Welfare Association (FTRWA) addressed a letter to the BBMP, and the police, requesting the discontinuation of the Ramzan Food Mela on Mosque Road, Bengaluru.”

He further added, “The FTRWA cited concerns about traffic congestion and the unsightly accumulation of garbage.” During Ramzan, stalls selling kebabs and biriyani prop up each evening on Mosque Road in Frazer Town.

The local residents are reportedly fed up with traffic congestion and the pileup of garbage. In their letter to the BBMP, they informed, “The Ramzan Food Mela has no religious importance and none of the residents nor mosque authorities are in favor of such an event.”

“We don’t even take part in organising nor we take part in shopping. On the contrary, we, the residents, shop owners, people who pray during Ramzan, are greatly disturbed,” they further added.

“The street shops have been opened by outsiders and the people who flock to eat here are also from outside. We have lost the serenity of our area and request your good selves to bring an immediate stop to such an event,” informed Frazer Town Residents’ Welfare Association.

While speaking to The Hindu, a local resident named Saud Dastagir said, “The event is too noisy, and the entire area is choked with traffic with irregular parking only adding to the list of woes. It stinks due to cooking on the streets and the smoke emitted from cooking has polluted the air.”