On Monday, the Calcutta High Court remarked that the West Bengal government should have exercised greater caution before allowing Ram Navami processions in areas that had experienced violence in the past.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice T Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya directed the State to deploy sufficient police personnel in the affected areas to prevent any further outbreak of violence.

“See to it that you (State) deploy adequate police force in these areas and ensure that the general public, the schools and shop owners etc aren’t affected by the violence. You will have to safeguard them,” ACJ Sivagnanam told Advocate General SN Mookherjee.

During the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, the Court was presented with a request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the violence that occurred in the Howrah and Dalkhola regions during the Ram Navami celebrations.

Attorney General Mookherjee informed the Bench during the hearing that the situation in the districts of Howrah and Dalkhola is currently under control.

Nonetheless, the counsel representing Adhikari brought to the Court’s attention that the internet remains suspended in these two districts and certain parts of the adjacent Hooghly region.

The counsel representing Adhikari questioned the Attorney General’s statement about the situation being under control, stating that the suspension of the internet contradicts this claim. The counsel compared the situation in these districts to that of the North Eastern states, where internet suspension is usually implemented for more serious reasons, and requested the Attorney General to submit a report on this matter.

In response, AG Mookherjee stated that the internet has been restored in Hooghly. He further submitted to the Court his desire to present certain videos that demonstrate how weapons were wielded by individuals participating in the procession.

The Attorney General emphasized that there were multiple instances where individuals violated the permissions that were granted by the authorities. He cited the use of weapons and firearms, excessive volume levels of DJ music, and an unauthorized deviation from the approved route. The AG stated his intention to file an affidavit and report on these matters.

However, the counsel representing Adhikari disputed the claim of a deviation from the approved route and asserted that the procession adhered to the conditions under which permission was granted. Additionally, the counsel pointed out that some of the locations where violence occurred on March 30 of this year also experienced similar incidents of violence in the previous year.

The ACJ remarked that if that was indeed the case, then the State should have exercised greater caution in granting permission for rallies in locations that experienced violence in the previous year. Furthermore, the AJ questioned why the police did not intervene to halt the rally immediately if there were any violations of the approved conditions.

Nonetheless, AG Mookerjee requested additional time to address the inquiries raised by the Bench and to submit a comprehensive report on the actions taken concerning this matter. He highlighted that the authorities have already arrested over 35 individuals.

Meanwhile, the counsel representing Adhikari noted that he had made appeals to both the Governor and the Union Home Ministry to intervene in this matter. The counsel asserted that the State Police had severely failed in managing the situation. The matter will be heard next on April 6.

Adhikari’s plea stated that all requisite permissions had been obtained from the appropriate authorities to conduct the processions. Nevertheless, despite this, communal tensions arose.

Adhikari alleged that although such attacks occur frequently each year, this year, they have exceeded all bounds, and the police officials were unable to prevent them.

Therefore, he requested the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in the affected areas to maintain peace.