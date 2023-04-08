China is performing three military drills surrounding Taiwan on Saturday, 8th April 2023. This information was shared by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, the day after Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a trip to the United States. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during her visit to the USA despite stern warnings against it by the Chinese government. The Chinese military is rehearsing the encirclement of Taiwan in this exercise.

According to a statement issued by PLA, China will conduct “combat readiness patrols” and drills in the Taiwan Strait and to the north, south, and east of Taiwan. The three-day “United Sharp Sword” exercise will continue until Monday. The Chinese military said that it is testing the PLA’s capabilities to “seize control of the sea, air and information” with a multi-day exercise around Taiwan.

“The task force simultaneously organized patrols around the island to create an all-round encirclement and deterrent situation,” the Chinese military’s Eastern Theater Command said. The exercise included a long range rocket unit from the Eastern Theatre Command, destroyers, frigates, missile boats, fighter jets, bombers and electronic warfare planes. The troops are conducting patrols “surrounding and approaching” the island to encircle it, according to Chinese govt operated media house CCTV.

hi Yin, a PLA spokesman said that China’s war games will send planes, ships and personnel into “the maritime areas and air space of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island’s east”. According to a maritime authority, on Monday, live-fire drills will take place off the coast of China’s Fujian province, which borders Taiwan.

Shi Yin added, “These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking ‘Taiwan independence’ and external forces and against their provocative activities. The operations are necessary for safeguarding China’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen Tsai instantly condemned the drills, promising to collaborate with “the US and other like-minded countries” to combat the “continuing authoritarian expansionism” of China.

Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles on Wednesday, infuriating Beijing, which considers Taiwan to be its own territory.

On Saturday, Taiwan’s defence ministry stated that eight Chinese warships and 42 fighter planes were spotted surrounding the island. The ministry issued a “severe condemnation of such irrational conduct,” noting that the detections, which included 29 planes crossing Taiwan’s median line, were made between 6 and 11 a.m. local time.

The ministry further said that Tsai’s visit to the United States was being used by China as an “excuse to undertake military exercises, which have severely impacted peace, stability, and security in the region.”

Taiwan’s defence ministry said on Saturday it was closely monitoring the situation and would make every effort to defend national security and sovereignty. “The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is deliberately creating tensions on the Taiwan Strait. Besides damaging peace and stability, it also creates negative impact on regional safety and development,” the ministry said. However the ministry said that Taiwan does not want to escalate conflict and they will respond to the drill in a calm, rational and serious way.