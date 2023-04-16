The left-liberal ecosystem has been activated to attack the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh following the murder of mafia brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed on Saturday in Prayagraj. After it was reported that the usual players have been insinuating that Atiq and Ashraf Ahmed were killed in order to divert attention from Satyapal Malik’s interview, it has come to notice that the left-wing student body All India Students’ Association (AISA) is set to peddle the narrative of Islamophobia and burn the effigy of Yogi government and Uttar Pradesh Police.

A poster purportedly issued by the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation—AISA alleges that the killing of the mafia brother on Saturday night was “state-sponsored”.

Moreover, the poster reads that earlier under the custody of UP police, Atiq Ahmed’s son was killed and now Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf have been killed by “Jai Shri Ram” chanting goons in the presence of UP Police. The AISA poster asserted that there is some sort of ‘nexus’ of goons and UP Police aimed at unleashing “blatant Islamophobic Hindutva politics in UP.”

The poster then calls upon them to “join the effigy burning of Yogi’s BJP government and UP Police.”

Furthermore, the date and timings of the effigy burning event are mentioned as 5 PM on April 16 2023 at Sabarmati Dhaba. There is also a hashtag #NoToIslamophobia mentioned in the poster.

On April 15, the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was gunned down by three assailants in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought to the hospital by the police for a medical check-up when the incident took place. The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya, and Sunny. All three assassins were immediately arrested by the police. Earlier on April 13, Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad Ahmed was neutralized in an encounter with the UP Police STF in Jhansi.