Madras High Court judge GR Swaminathan has stated that the Constitution of India will no longer be in effect if the ‘demographic profile’ of the country as it was at the time the constitution was created, changes. As per a report in Indian Express, he stated that the Constitution will endure as long as individuals ‘who are under the Indian tradition and dharma’ did not change their affiliation.

On Sunday, Judge Swaminathan remarked that the Constitution is ‘ultimate for everyone’ while speaking at a book launch event in Chennai and asserted, “The Constitution written by BR Ambedkar. But if the Constitution has to be the same forever, I know it is unfortunate to say this, the demographic profile at the time of Constitutional formation is also to be maintained the same.”

“If the demographic profile is altered, the Constitution ceases to exist. So if the Constitution has to be there forever means the demographic profile also should remain the same. If that is to happen, people who follow the Indian tradition and the Indian Dharma should remain in the same tradition. Then only it (the Constitution) will be protected,” he noted. He continued that as a judge, he is unable to speak any further on the subject and hoped that people understood him.

The judge also expressed caution before delivering his comments. He addressed the audience, “It (the speech) can turn out to be a slightly controversial view but I don’t mind that.” In addition, he observed that many people who extol love for Tamil ‘often possess limited knowledge of the language.’