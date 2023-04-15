Surender Matiala (60), a Kisan Morcha leader of the Delhi BJP, was shot dead on April 14. He was seated in his office when at around 7:30 pm two armed strangers burst in and started shooting at him. His office is located under the Bindapur police station area of Dwarka, Delhi.

The whole incident was captured on the CCTV camera in which two assailants can be seen entering his office and shooting him in the presence of others. The assailants arrived on a two-wheeler and wearing helmets, ensuring their faces are not captured by cameras.

The accused fled the spot after shooting at Surender Matiala and the politician was rushed to a neighbouring hospital where he was pronounced ‘brought dead.’ He was shot six times, which resulted in injuries to his chest and stomach.

He had run for councillor and was a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Matiala in the 2020 assembly elections. He was currently the incumbent president of BJP Kisan Morcha of Najafgarh district.

Correction: Deceased Surendra Matiala was not an ex-councillor but contested the municipal elections. — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

Surendra Matiala was shot multiple times, as per the preliminary investigation, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M Harshavardhan of the Dwarka district. “The probe is ongoing. If any new information surfaces, immediate action will be undertaken,” he remarked.

The official informed, “Several police teams are working on the case. The crime branch has been called for an inquiry. The police are looking for the motive behind his murder. Police are looking into everything. The cops are currently in charge of the dead body and it is being sent for postmortem.”

The police have sealed the place of the incident and are exploring CCTV evidence. Police stated that statements of people who were present at the scene at the time of the incident are being recorded, and conveyed that his family has not so far raised any suspicions against anyone.

Authorities added that a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and sections of the Arms Act have also been invoked.

The deceased cousin Ram Singh noted, “Around 7:30 pm, two unidentified miscreants entered the office with helmets in hand and suddenly they started firing indiscriminately, the miscreants fired several rounds, out of which 4-5 bullets hit Surendra. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled from the spot. The people present inside the office helped admit Surendra to the hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead.”

“A total of 4 people were present inside the office when the miscreants carried out the incident in which I and two other people were sitting and talking while Surendra Matiala was watching TV. By the time I could understand anything, Surendra Matiala had already been shot,” he continued.

The BJP leader enjoyed a positive reputation, “The image of Surendra Matiala was very good in the area and some people of the area cannot digest that so someone decided to shoot and kill him,” a local asserted. The incident has created panic in the area.