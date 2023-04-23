On 23rd April 2023, Assam’s chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pulled up Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for casting aspersions over a harassment complaint filed by former President of Assam Youth Congress Angkita Dutta on Congress leader and Indian Youth Congress president BV Srinivas. Randeep Surjewala had levelled allegations against Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a press conference. The Assam CM retweeted the video of Surjewala in which the latter made these allegations.

Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “The Assam police is acting in accordance with the law. They are currently investigating a case filed by a female Congress worker against the accused person under Section 354 of IPC. It is unfair to blame me for the lack of a safe environment within the Congress party for female workers. Please advise the accused to cooperate with the legal process.”

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has also shared the notice issued by the Assam Police to BV Srinivas. According to this notice, the police have directed the Congress leader to be present in the Dispur Police Station, in the Guwahati Police Commissionerate Kamrup (Metro) on 2nd May 2023 at 11 am. Following a complaint filed by Angkita Dutta against the IYC president citing mental abuse and physical torture, BVSrinivas has been summoned to appear before the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Guwahati).

The notice signed by Moitrayee Deka – the additional deputy commissioner of police in East Guwahati – says, “During the investigation of Dispur Police Station Case no. 692/2023 Under Sections 509, 294, 341, 352, 354 (A14), 506 of the IPC Read With Sec. 67 of Information Technology Act, 2000 dated 20/04/2023, it is revealed that there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you. in relation to the present investigation. Hence, you are directed to appear before me at 11:00 AM on 02/05/2023 (Tuesday) at Dispur Police Station. Guwahati Police Commissionerate, Kamrup (Metro).”

The Assam Police has left for Karnataka after a case was filed on Saturday in this regard.

Earlier today, Randeep Surjewala had said in a media interaction, “The turncoat CM of Assam who is trying to outbid Amit Shah to his post has now become infamous for this antics to stay in news…We reject this propaganda completely. Sometimes he wants to arrest Pawan Khera, sometimes he wants to arrest BV Srinivas. Perhaps it is to save the ignominy that Mr Modi was trying to arrest him once for Saradha Scam and Louis Berger Scam. That is why he defected to BJP. Reject him, don’t pay any attention to him.”

Angkita Dutta accused Srinivas BV of being “sexist, chauvinistic, and outraging a woman’s modesty” in a complaint filed with Assam’s Dispur police station on April 19. She claimed that for the past six months, Srinivas BV has been harassing her physically and mentally by making sexist remarks and threatening her with consequences if she complains to important Congress leaders.

Angkita Dutta further said in her complaint, “He heckled me holding my arm, pushing and pulling and threatening me using slang words, saying he will ruin my career in the Congress if I complained against him to the high office bearers of the party.”

On Saturday, April 22, the Congress party expelled Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President, Angkita Dutta, from the primary membership of the Congress party for six years for ‘anti-party activities.’