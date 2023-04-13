Thursday, April 13, 2023
Pakistan: Hindu man Akash Ram, marketing head of BOL News, abducted in Karachi

OpIndia Staff
He is the marketing head of Bol News. (Source: Twitter)
A Hindu man in Pakistan was abducted from outside his residence in Karachi. Akash Ram, the marketing director of Bol News, was kidnapped In the early hours of Tuesday, which was captured on CCTV cameras. He was driven away in a silver car that was frequently spotted in front of the Karachi headquarters of the media organisation.

Akash Ram was abducted along with his security guard and two other servants. The CCTV cameras installed nearby were found to be destroyed.

His mother is seen constantly pleading with police for her son’s safe return in a video that has gone viral online. She revealed that she was sleeping when her younger son informed her about her elder son’s abduction.

The elderly mother added that there is no information regarding his location and pleaded that her son is innocent and she wants him back. “I just want to see my son again, I just want him back, nothing else,” she begged.

She also mentioned her son’s significant contributions to Pakistan and his continuous assistance to the underprivileged people of the state.

Last month, an unidentified motorist gunned down a Sikh businessman, Dayal Singh, who was in his 40s, in Peshawar city of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in broad daylight. The killing was reported a day after a Hindu ophthalmologist Dr Beerbal Genani (62) was murdered in a targeted attack in Karachi.

Hindu shopkeepers in Pakistan’s Punjab region were beaten for ‘violating the Ramzan Ordinance’ by preparing meals for delivery.

The international community and human rights organisations are extremely concerned about the rapidly declining status and the continuously diminishing numbers of minorities, particularly Hindus, in the country.

They are regularly harassed and their women, including minors, are abducted, raped and forcefully converted under the watchful eyes of the Pakistan government. A recent Human Rights fact sheet exposed the appaling situation and the hateful propaganda against minorities, especially Hindus, in the country.

