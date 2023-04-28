Friday, April 28, 2023
Updated:

‘Islamic extremism and terrorism biggest faith-based challenge’: UK faith advisor Colin Bloom

Bloom also added that during the evidence gathering, a significant number of Sikhs said that something needs to be done about the growing extremism within their own community. 

Islamic extremism , Colin Bloom
Image via ANI
Days after UK faith advisor Colin Bloom released his report “The Bloom Review” where several revelations were made regarding growing faith-based extremism in the United Kingdom, Bloom said in an interview with ANI that “Islamic extremism and terrorism is the biggest faith-based challenge.” He, however, added that Muslims are somehow the biggest victim of Islamic extremism.

“Most of the Muslims are kind, decent, generous people who are let down by the minority causing these problems,” Bloom said.

In the “Bloom Review,” Colin Bloom asserted the need to reinforce the difference between Islam and Islamism.

“Take action against these Sikh and Islamic groups who spread hate and glorify innocent killing and incite hate, [redacted] are misusing charity funds coming from Sikh Gurdwaras and many Islamic groups doing [the] same, no place in our civilized society for these groups, must be banned!”, the report reads.

As reported earlier, the report states that prisoners in jails across Britain are being converted to Islam by Muslim inmates and are also being provided ‘protection’ on converting. 

The report adds that Qurans were left on the beds of the new prisoners and they were given the choice to either “convert or get hurt”. 

Talking about the pro-Khalistan extremism, Bloom said that the majority of the Sikhs are the best of the British, however, there is a tiny minority that is “very aggressive and loud and is not representative of the majority of the British Sikh community.”

Bloom also added that during the evidence gathering, a significant number of Sikhs said that something needs to be done about the growing extremism within their own community. 

The government-appointed faith advisor also asserted this extremism is a big problem saying that although the extremists form only a minority, they are very aggressive and loud and are also “using collusive tactics and sometimes subversive behavior to get their point across.”

The pro-Khalistan extremists use such tactics to make all the Sikhs believe what they believe, be it about Khalistan as a state or other issues. 

Speaking about the recent attack on the Indian High Commission in Britain and if it will have any adverse impact of India-UK ties, Bloom opined that he hopes that the Indo-British ties which are one of the strongest are not damaged. He said that India and Britain have a shared history of hundreds of years adding that he hopes this continues.

“Propagating hate and divisions, trying to brainwash youth to cause divisions and hate in India, [is] really sad. [Some Sikh extremist groups] are using places of worship to fund or getting funds under the name of faith and spearheading hate, these types of organizations shouldn’t be allowed to operate in our great country,” the report states on the issue of rising Khalistani extremism in the UK.

