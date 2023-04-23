Sunday, April 23, 2023
Updated:

‘Mentally ill’ Muslim woman disrupts Eid prayer in Virginia, propagandists blame Hindus

Earlier, there have been incidents in India where 'mentally ill' Muslim individuals have desecrated Hindu temples and broken idols of Hindu gods and goddesses.

OpIndia Staff
Muslim woman created ruckus in a mosque
Fake news paddlers claimed Hindu woman created ruckus at mosque, turned out to be a Muslim (Image: SS from viral video)
3

On April 21 (local time), a ‘mentally ill’ Muslim woman created a ruckus at the All Dulles Area Muslim Society (Adams) Centre’s mosque in northern Virginia. Before her identity could be revealed, the fake news peddlers and propaganda social media handles claimed she was a Hindu and called her a “Hindu extremist”. However, their propaganda was busted by the ADAMS Centre itself.

In a statement, ADAMS Centre said, “We want to clarify that the recent incident at the mosque on Friday, April 21, during the ADAMS Sterling, Virginia, Eid prayer involved an individual from the Muslim community struggling with mental health issues.

ADAMS leadership and social services have met and are working with the family to provide additional resources and help. The family sincerely asks for forgiveness for the incident in the morning during Eid prayers. The family has requested that those who posted the video please remove it from social media to protect the family’s privacy since the video is causing additional stress to the family.

Mental health challenges can affect individuals from all walks of life, and it is important to approach such situations with empathy and understanding. We recognize that this was an isolated incident.

As a community, we are committed to promoting inclusivity, tolerance, and understanding amongst all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances. We encourage everyone to avoid making assumptions or generalizations based on this incident and remember that mental health issues are complex and require proper care and attention.

We appreciate the ongoing support of our community during this time, and we will continue to work towards creating a safe and respectful environment for all members of our mosque.

Fake news peddlers ran propaganda against Hindus

Twitter user MrKhanMAK said, “An #Indian #Hindu extremist woman went inside d mosque in d #US during #EidUlFitr prayer and started shouting and assaulting the worshippers. The worshippers remained calm & peaceful n let d police do their duty. The then dragged this extremist woman out of d Masjid.”

Twitter user Mohammed Al-Hawsawi said, “A Hindu woman stormed a mosque in America during the Eid prayer and started screaming and insulting Muslims at the top of her voice. The security men tried to silence her but she did not respond so they forcefully took her out.”

Twitter user DJ Ali said, “A Hindu woman came to mosque during Eid prayers in USA and start shouting on Islamic Laws/Sharia!”

The Sikh Empire said, “#Hindu #Terrorist attacks mosque again.. this time in Virgina, USA during their #EID prayers. #hindutva #terrorism is real and is grave matter of concern for western world.”

Alleged fact-news checker conveniently ignored Indian Muslims spreading fake news

Interestingly, in its alleged fact-check the propaganda portal Alt News conveniently skipped the handles of infamous Indian Muslims who were among the first to spread the fake news. Stop Hindu Hate Advocacy Network (SHHAN) pointed out how Alt News’s co-founder Mohammed Zubair did not name handles like YehLog and OpusofAli in the fact-check.

The same Indian Muslim Twitter handles have always at been at the forefront of spreading anti-India and anti-Hindu propaganda to further the ‘Muslims under attack’ narrative. Despite being called out multiple times, they continue to fearmonger without any backlash because they do not get called out by so-called fact-checkers.

It is pertinent to note that whenever aggressive, agitated and criminal-minded pupils of a particular community commit a crime that has the potential to tarnish the image of the community at the national and international platforms, they are deemed as mentally unstable. The same happened in the case of the attacker of Guru Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur last year. In the same year, Jammu and Kashmir DGP (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia was killed by his domestic help. It was claimed he was mentally unstable though a terrorist organisation took responsibility of the murder.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

