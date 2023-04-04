The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) was inaugurated on Friday (31 March 2023) in Mumbai. A grand cultural program was organized to mark this occasion. Many pictures and videos of this program have been going viral on social media in recent days. Amidst all this, a video of Bollywood actor Salman Khan from a previous Ambani family function has also gone viral. In this video, Salman can be seen in the role of background dancer behind industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani.

The viral video is from 2018 from the Sangeet ceremony of Isha Ambani. In the five-year-old video, Salman Khan poses as Anant Ambani’s background dancer while Anant performs on the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ song from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

While sharing this video of Salman Khan, people have been taking a dig at him online and saying, “Paisa ho to kya kuch nahi ho sakta hai.” Apart from Anant and Salman, Anant Ambani’s now wife Radhika Merchant, and other dancers are also present on the stage.

The old video has once again gone viral online as Salman Khan’s fans are surprised to see him performing as a background dancer.

Sharing the video, a user named Ankur Bariya wrote, “Power of money Sallu Bhaijaan background dancer.”

Another user Vishal wrote, “Wtf salman bhai ko background dancer bna diya”.

Wtf salman bhai ko background dancer bna diya 😭pic.twitter.com/GwEOxMtO55 — Vishal 👨‍⚕️ (@_Vishuuu) April 3, 2023

Many people have also shared the video on Instagram as well. While sharing the video, a user wrote that one should become so rich that Salman Bhai himself comes to dance on Shah Rukh Bhai’s song at your wedding. Another user commented, “Brother, if there is money, then nothing can happen.”

Isha Ambani’s wedding with Anand Piramal took place in December 2018 in Udaipur and the wedding was attended by who’s who of Bollywood, along with several other celebrities.