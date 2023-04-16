The post-mortem report of deceased mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed appeared on Sunday 16th April 2023 in the afternoon. The report revealed that the mafia brothers who were shot dead in Prayagraj’s government hospital while being taken to a medical checkup on 15th April 2023 at around 10:40 pm received several bullets. Atiq Ahmed received 8 bullets while Ashraf Ahmed received 5 bullets.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were gunned down in police custody on Saturday night. The incident was carried out by three youths, who came near the police convoy posing as journalists and opened fire. During this time about 18 rounds of bullets were fired.

On Sunday afternoon, the post-mortem of Atiq and Ashraf was conducted, after which it was revealed that a total of eight bullets were fired into Atiq’s body during the shootout. Ashraf received 5 bullet injuries. The post-mortem of the bodies of Atiq and Ashraf was conducted by a panel of four doctors. The entire post-mortem has also been videographed. The bodies of both have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem, and they were buried at Kasari Masari burial ground in Prayagraj in the evening today.

The report revealed that all the bullets hit critical parts of Atiq Ahmed’s body, causing the death of the person immediately. One bullet hit the head and the other in the chest. The rest of the bullets hit the neck, stomach and waist. Ashraf Ahmed was hit with five bullets. He received bullets in his throat, the middle of his back, his wrist, stomach, and lower back. Three bullets were found inside Ashraf’s body and two passed through the body.

Dr Deepak Tiwari, Dr Brijesh Patel, Dr Ravindra Singh (Deputy Chief Medical Officer), Dr Dinesh Kumar Singh (Assistant Professor – Forensic), and Rohit Kanaujia (videographer) were in the team that conducted the post-mortem.

The court has sent the three killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed to judicial custody for 14 days. The police had arrested the three from the spot at the time of the incident. When the three were detained and questioned, they confessed to their crime and also gave the reason for carrying out this murder. Many cases were already registered against them.