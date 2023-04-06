Thursday, April 6, 2023
Chhattisgarh: Sajid Khan uploads video with beef, abuses BJP workers and Hindu organisations
Chhattisgarh: Sajid Khan uploads video with beef, abuses BJP workers and Hindu organisations

The entire video was him abusing repeatedly.
Sajid Khan continuously abused for the entire duration of the video. (Source: Dainik Bhaskar)
Sajid Khan, from the Chhattisgarh area of Sukma, released a video on social media with beef in which he denigrated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members and Hindu organisations.

Sajid Khan declared that he would eat beef and challenged people to take him on in the video. In the video, he also abused BJP and the Hindu organisations. The incident took place in the City Kotwali police station area. Khan was turned over to the police by the members of his own community after the video gained traction on social media.

In the video, Sajid Khan said, “I will have beef. If you have the courage, do anything you want with me,” in a threatening tone. Hindu organisations in the area voiced their displeasure about the incident.

Following the release of the video, Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Gau-Sevaks, and members of other Hindu organisations protested at the local police station up until late on Wednesday night. Following the protests, the police assured to take strict action in the case.

This matter reportedly has once again raised tensions in the city and the police are on high alert. The tension between the two communities has been brewing in the Sukma region for the last 10 days.

The two sides had been at loggerheads even before Ram Navami and the police even used lathi charge to try and gain control of the situation. The Hindu organisations even gave a call to shut the city down in protest against the police action. The day of Ram Navami was marked by the deployment of hundreds of personnel to avoid further deterioration of law and order.

