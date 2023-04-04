Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Muslim boys were making bombs for self-defence: RJD MLA Nehaluddin

The MLA said, "What would they have done if they had died? Muslim children had to do this to save their lives. They had to do this in self-defence."

OpIndia Staff
Following the bomb explosion in Sasaram that left 6 injured, RJD MLA Mohammad Nehaluddin has made a bizarre comment while saying that the Muslim boys were making bombs for their own safety.

The RJD MLA from Rafiganj Assembly Constituency said that some members belonging to the Muslim community were making bombs in self-defence. The MLA said, “What would they have done if they had died? Muslim children had to do this to save their lives. They had to do this in self-defence.”

The RJD MLA blamed center for the violence in the state and said that BJP is doing it to win the 40 Lok Sabha seats from Bihar.

Notably, following the violence during the Ram Navami Shobhayatra in Sasaram, the news of the bomb blast came to the fore. In Sasaram in Rohtas, six people were injured in a bomb blast in the Sherganj locality late evening on 1st April. The Bihar police, however, have claimed that it was not an incident of communal violence. Bihar Police said that a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was sent to the spot to investigate the matter after receiving information about the incident of a bomb blast in Sasaram of Rohtas. “The blast was reported at a shanty and a scooty has been recovered from the area. Prima facie it does not appear to be a communal incident,” the police said.

News of another bomb blast also surfaced on Monday (April 3, 2023). However, the Bihar Police denied it outright and said that it was the sound of a firecracker. Police have said that at around 5 AM, some unknown person burst crackers on the outer wall of Mannauvar Raine’s house in Mochi Tola, about 3 KMs from Sasaram police station, this spread the rumour of a bomb blast among the people present there.

During the Ram Navami Shobhayatra, violence started in Bihar Sharif of Nalanda district and Sasaram of Rohtas district of Bihar. In many places, news ranging from arson to firing had come to the fore. According to the reports to date, Bihar Police has arrested over 100 people involved in the violence.

