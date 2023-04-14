Friday, April 14, 2023
‘Super thief’ Bunty Chor, whose life inspired the movie ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ nabbed by Delhi Police from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh

Davinder Singh alias 'Bunty Chor' was finally taken into custody by Delhi Police on Friday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after years of slip-ups. Dibakar Benerjee's famous 2008 Bollywood movie 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!' was based on his life.

He is a school dropout, who never bought a property and instead used to live in five-star hotels. (Source: NDTV)
Davinder Singh alias ‘Bunty Chor’ was finally taken into custody by Delhi Police on Friday in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after years of slip-ups. Dibakar Benerjee’s famous 2008 Bollywood movie ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ was based on his life. Popularly known as ‘super thief,’ he is reported to have committed over 500 burglaries nationwide till 2012.

In the past, the super thief has ended up escaping from police custody after being apprehended in Delhi, Chennai, and Chandigarh. He recently carried out thefts in a posh neighbourhood in the country’s capital. In his trademark style, goods worth lakhs were stolen from two residences in the Greater Kailash area in South Delhi.

He is a class nine dropout and started stealing in 1993. He was initially arrested by the police in New Delhi but managed to flee from police custody. He never owned a house and lived in five-star hotels. He also has a fondness for expensive watches and flashy automobiles.

Bunty Chor’s life had inspired the Bollywood movie ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’ released in 2008. He also made an appearance in Season 4 of the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ a few years later. However, he was thrown out of there for his erratic behaviour and flouting of the house rules.

