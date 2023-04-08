The Congress loyalists have been crying hoarse ever since their boss Rahul Gandhi has been convicted and subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Such is the vitriol that a Congress leader in Tamil Nadu has recently gone on to threaten to chop off the tongue of the judge who sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison in the 2019 criminal defamation case.

Manikandan, the Congress Dindigul district president reportedly made the remark during a protest that was organised by the party on Thursday (April 6, 2023). “On March 23, the Surat court judge gave two years prison term for our leader Rahul Gandhi. Listen, Justice H Varma, when Congress comes to power, we will chop off your tongue. Who are you to give jail term to him?” said Manikandan, while addressing a crowd at the protest.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: “When we will come to power, we will chop off the tongue of the judge who delivered the verdict to send our leader Rahul Gandhi to jail,” said Manikandan, Congress Dindigul district president during a protest organised by the party on April 6, 2023 pic.twitter.com/a2cO2jt4fm — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Manikandan made the comments at a protest by the Congress party against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi held at Dindigul.

After the video of the incident went viral, an FIR was filed against him under three sections including section 153B of the IPC on Saturday.

“We have registered a case against him (Manikandan) under three sections including section 153B of the IPC and an investigation is underway,” the Dindigul Police was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

#UPDATE | We have registered a case against him (Manikandan) under three sections including section 153B of the IPC. An investigation is underway: Dindigul Police to ANI — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s conviction

Gandhi was convicted by a Surat Court and sentenced to 2 years in prison in a 2019 defamation case. Gandhi’s conviction led to an automatic disqualification from Lok Sabha as per the regulations. His disqualification has been used by Gandhi and Congress leaders to attack Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming “democracy is in danger” and “Modi is suppressing the voice of opposition”. In 2019, Rahul Gandhi abused the OBC community by questioning “why all thieves have a common surname, Modi”. Irked by his comments, a defamation case was filed. Surat Court found him guilty and sentenced him to two years. He had 30 days to appeal against the sentencing.