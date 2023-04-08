In an amusing incident, a British man decided to stage a sit-in protest at a local drive-thru McDonald’s outlet for not receiving his full order. The incident took place in Chestfield, a village in the Canterbury District of Kent, England.

According to reports, David Shepherd, a father of four kids, continued to protest for more than two hours, sitting on the counter of the eatery with his two sons. He also blocked the McDonald’s drive-thru delivery point for an additional hour before the police came and removed him.

David Shepherd alleged that he had ordered food from the multinational fast-food chain worth 80 pounds (Rs 8,123) through the online food ordering and delivery platform Uber Eats. However, when he received the order, he realised that the french fries and drinks he had ordered were missing.

He contacted the outlet only to be informed by the employees at the outlet that they could not provide him with the missing items citing it was ‘against the company’s policies.’

“I decided to drive to McDonald’s to ask them to replace the missing items, but I was told it was ‘against company policy’ to do so. At that point, the food was already cold, so we have 80 Pounds (Rs 8125) worth of a meal that we’re not getting,” he told the media.

He further said, “All of this would have been avoided if they’d just given us the dinner we’d paid for.”

McDonald’s’, later on, apologized for the incomplete order and gave the man a full refund. The local police were able to clear the chaos after two hours of the protest.