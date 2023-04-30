Sunday, April 30, 2023
Updated:

Ukraine Defense Ministry’s ‘Maa Kali artwork’ tweet irks netizens, details

The artwork bore an uncanny resemblance to Goddess Kali in terms of the blue skin colour, wreath of skulls and the typical 'tongue struck out' pose.

OpIndia Staff
Ukraine Defense Ministry's 'Maa Kaali artwork' irks netizens, details
Ukranian President Zelenskyy (left), Goddess Kali artwork (right), image via AFP
7

On Sunday (April 30), the official Twitter page of the Ministry of Defense kicked up a controversy after it posted artwork which seemingly depicted Goddess Kali in an objectionable manner.

“Work of art,” it said in a tweet. The ‘Defense of Ukraine’ handle also posted an illustration of the Hindu deity, wherein Goddess Kali was shown having an ‘upskirt moment’ similar to Hollywood actress Marilyn Monroe.

Social media users were aghast at the fact that the official handle of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry chose to mock Hindu religious beliefs without any provocation. The artwork bore an uncanny resemblance to the Hindu deity in terms of the blue skin colour, wreath of skulls and the typical ‘tongue struck out’ pose.

Screengrab of the Defense of Ukraine

“Shame on you for making such cartoons and insulting our faith! Utterly disgusting attempt,” tweeted one user.

“I am absolutely appalled to see the Ukrainian defence handle mocking Maa Kali, a revered Hindu goddess. This is a gross display of insensitivity and ignorance. I urge them to take down the offensive content and issue an apology. Respect for all religions and beliefs is paramount,” wrote one Sudhanshu Singh.

One Rohit Kaushik remarked, “Utterly shameful that an arm of the national government is indulging in such insensitive activities. You will lose whatever little credibility you have. Utterly shameful conduct.”

Another user called upon Twitter support to intervene for mocking religious sentiments. “Officially this must be condemned and strict action taken against this person/institution,” he said.

Popular Twitter user ‘Levina’ wrote, “Absolutely Hinduphobic‼️ @MEAIndia I hope India takes action against Ukrainian Defence’s post. This is the most preposterous post I have ever seen posted by a Govt agency.”

In June last year, Opindia had compiled a total of 21 instances when celebrities, politicians, journalists, and brands mocked Hindu Gods and traditions and managed to get away with it.

