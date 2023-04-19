On Tuesday (April 18), Fox News settled a defamation lawsuit against it for a whopping $787.5 million after being sued for claiming that a voting machine company named Dominion helped ‘steal’ the 2020 US Presidential elections.

As per reports, the development came just before the opening statements were made in what was going to be a ‘blockbuster media trial.’ Dominion had initially sought $1.6 billion in damages from the American news network.

Fox News and Dominion later reached a settlement for half the ask at $787.5 million. In a statement, Fox News said, “We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

The American news network also stated that the $787.5 million settlement reflected its continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards.

Fox News settles $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems, averts trialhttps://t.co/86DwXUF7nD pic.twitter.com/La1cyrTHZy — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) April 19, 2023

Fox News had reportedly claimed that Dominion switched votes during the 2020 US Presidential elections, paid kickbacks to the government, and was founded in Venezuela.

The voting machine company said that its business was harmed by the ‘false claims’ of Fox News. Even before the matter went to trial, Judge Eric Davis noted in an earlier ruling that the claims made by the news network were ‘not true.’

He had said, “The evidence developed in this civil proceeding demonstrates that is CRYSTAL clear that none of the Statements relating to Dominion about the 2020 election is true.”

The trial in Delaware against Fox News was meant to decide whether it committed ‘actual malice’ while accusing Dominion of rigging the election. It had earlier come to light that the top executives of the news network did not believe in the ‘election conspiracy’ claims that they aired on TV.

Lies have consequences, says the attorney for Dominion

While speaking about the historic defamation suit settlement, Justin Nelson (the attorney for Dominion) said, “Lies have consequences.”

He added, “Over two years ago a torrent of lies swept Dominion and election officials across America into an alternative universe of conspiracy theories, causing grievous harm to Dominion and the country.”

Nelson concluded, “People across the political spectrum can and should disagree on issues, even of the most profound importance. But for our democracy to endure another 250 years and hopefully much longer, we must share a commitment to facts.”

Reportedly, Fox News has a pending defamation lawsuit filed by another voting machine company named Smartmatic. It is currently seeking $2.7 billion from the news network.