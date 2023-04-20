One after the other, shocking revelations are being made concerning the shooting of mafia brothers Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed. It has now been reported that Sunny Singh, one of the three shooters who gunned down the dreaded gangster brothers on April 15, has told the police that they procured firearms used in the crime from their contacts in the ‘Jitendra Gogi gang’ and that the Gogi gang wanted to use the three of them for carrying out something big in the Delhi NCR.

It was earlier reported that the three shooters Sunny, Lovelesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya were posing as a journalist when they opened fire at Atiq and Ashraf, now it has come to the fore that the Gogi gang reportedly provided the identity cards, camera, and mics of ‘NCR’ news channel.

These shooters got in touch with the Gogi gang through Babar of Kanpur, who was also connected with this gang. The Gogi gang reportedly obtains the weapons from Punjab. It is important to recall that Jitendra Gogi, the leader of this gang was shot dead inside Rohini court in Delhi in 2021. Jitendra Gogi was known to be quite close to the gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Sunny, Arun, and Lovelesh also wanted to become like Lawrence Bishnoi.

Accused Sunny Singh further revealed that they had originally not planned to gun down the Ahmed brothers in the hospital rather the plan was to kill them inside the court on 13 April.

The three shooters travelled from Lucknow to Prayagraj by bus a day earlier. All three stayed in a hotel in Prayagraj that was located in front of the railway station, 1.5 kilometres from Colvin Hospital. On April 15, they had carried out a reconnaissance of the hospital.

Moreover, Sunny reportedly claimed that they also bought three mobile phones but were unable to use them since they could not obtain fake SIM cards. Sunny also said that he and the other two accused shouted “Jai Shree Ram” slogans after shooting Atiq and Ashraf dead to get over their fear. He added that no one has asked them to work in the jail anymore because they are now receiving a lot of “respect” there.

Hamirpur resident Sunny Singh (23) is a history-sheeter and has 14 cases filed against him at the Kurara police station, according to UP Police. The charges against him include attempts to murder, robbery, illegal weapons, smuggling of illegal drugs and offences under the gangster act.

Sunny’s brother and father died long ago and his mother lives in her paternal house. Sunny has been active in the criminal world for over ten years and has no contact with his family. His elder brother Pintu Singh said the family has had nothing to do with Sunny for a long time.