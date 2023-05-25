Thursday, May 25, 2023
As LIC reports 447.5% growth in Q4 consolidated PAT, read how Rahul Gandhi and ‘journalists’ had accused the Modi govt of ‘killing’ India’s largest insurer

OpIndia Staff
LIC Q4 profits up by 447.5 per cent
Rahul Gandhi and others targetted Modi govt over LIC investment in Adani Group. Now LIC has reported profit jump of 447.5% (Image: file/pngegg/BT)
5

On May 24, India’s largest life insurer LIC reported an impressive growth for the fourth quarter of Financial Year 2022-23. The Consolidated Profit After Taxes (PAT) of LIC stood at an impressive Rs 13,190.79 crores. The company has seen a 5.5 folds year-on-year rise of 447.47%. Notably, for the financial year 2021-22’s fourth quarter, LIC’s PAT was only Rs 2,409.39 crores. The company’s growth for Q4 was 107.77%.

The company earned a consolidated net premium income of Rs 1,32,233.21 crores. It has come down by 8.27% compared to Q4 of the previous year which was Rs 1,44,158.84 crores. However, compared to Q3 of FY 2022-23, the company saw a growth of 17.7%. The net premium income of the company has declined by 8.34% on a year-on-year basis but rose by 17.87% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

On the sidelines of the impressive performance by the company, the board of directors have recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share for the FY 2022-23. Chairperson of LIC Siddhartha Mohanty said, “Our results demonstrate the resilience of our business, built in every nook and corner of the country, over a period of more than six decades. Our efforts towards enhancing the share of non-par products in the overall product mix are bearing fruits.”

In FY 2021-22, the company’s profit was Rs 4,043.12 crores. It has increased to Rs 35,397.40 crores in FY 2022-23. Furthermore, the Value of New Business on the gross bases of the company has increased from Rs 9,920 crores in FY 2021-22 to Rs 11,553 crores in FY 2022-23.

Speaking on the increased profits, Mohanty said, “We are well positioned to continue our growth journey, in the service of the nation and its citizens. The regulatory initiatives towards Insurance for All by 2047 will present opportunities to grow for the sector and we intend to participate in that growth. As we move forward to grow our business further, we will endeavour to create superior value for all our stakeholders. Finally, we thank all our policyholders, agents, employees and shareholders for maintaining their faith in us.”

The current price of LIC shares on BSE is Rs 607.75 per share.

The share price dropped after the Hindenburg report

It is pertinent to note that LIC’s price has seen ups and down since it was listed on May 20, 2022. The base price started at Rs 826.15 and plunged to its lowest at Rs 534.35 on March 31, 2023. It reached its lowest point before that in 2022 on October 21, 2022, at Rs 589.20. Since March 31 this year, the price has been rising persistently.

On January 24, 2023, Hindenburg Research, a short-selling company that pose as a whistleblower to gain profits, published a report against Adani Group alleging the company was manipulating its share prices. As LIC holds a substantial amount of shares of Adani Group in its portfolio, the Indian public sector insurer faced a direct impact. From Rs 712.80 per share, the price drastically dropped and kept touching lower points till March 31 this year.

On May 18, it was reported that there was a 35% drop in the market capitalisation of LIC. In May 2022, it was Rs 5.48 crore which dropped to Rs 3.59 crore in May 2023. Congress leader and disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi used the opportunity to gain some brownie points.

Opposition, journalists and liberals attack Modi govt over alleged LIC losses

For Congress Party, Rahul Gandhi became the frontrunner to attack the Modi government over LIC market share and its holdings in Adani Group since the Hindenburg report came. Other opposition leaders, journalists and liberals joined the crusade.

In March 2023, Rahul Gandhi released an influencer-style video claiming that the investors were losing around Rs 1,000 crore every day as LIC had invested in Adani Group shares. He questioned who pressured LIC-SBI to invest in the Adani Group.

In the same month, Congress coined the term “Modani” to target the Modi government and claimed that the money from LIC, SBI and EPFO was transferred to the Adani Group.

In January 2023, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge targeted the Modi government by stating LIC shares plunged after the Hindenburg report and the investors lost Rs 22,442 crores in two days. He said, “Modi Govt changes its name to LOOT INVESTMENT for CRONIES!”

Congress Secretary Randeep Surjewala said, “LIC is public money! Post Hindenburg Report, the value of LIC investment in Adani Group shares have fallen from ₹77,000 Crore to ₹53,000 crores — loss of ₹23,500 crores.”

In February 2023, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said, “Poora kuppa kar diye” as we say in Hyderabad. LIC is putting the common man’s savings at risk; all for the sake of one man’s friendship. @PMOIndia’s motto seems to be “profit before people”.”

In a letter to PM, AAP leader Sanjay Singh claimed, “Adani’s mountain of lies and fraud is crumbling like a pack of cards. Crores of investors in the country are worried. Those who have invested in LIC, and SBI because both of them have given loans worth crores of rupees. The Prime Minister should come forward and address the issue.”

In April, AAP targeted the government by saying LIC lost Rs 60,000 crores by investing in Adani Group companies. Singh gave notice to Rajya Sabha for discussion claiming crores of investors were lost as LIC and SBI invested in Adani group.

BRS leader Prof Dasoju Srravan said, “Just for the sake of one crony capitalist (#Adani), #Modi Govt is destroying #LIC affecting crores of its policyholders.. How come such a steep fall of market value from Rs 5.48 Lakh to Rs 3.59 Lakh Cr wiping away an amount of Rs 1.9 Lakh Cr within an year?” (sic)

Journalist Ravish Kumar questioned if LIC was safe and insinuated as if the investors’ money would be lost. Interestingly, LIC’s exposure in the Adani Group is 0.975 per cent at book value, as per The Hindu Businessline report from March 2023.

The Hindenburg report definitely affected the share price of LIC. However, its price was already fluctuating a lot since it was issued in May 2023. The company’s share is recovering since FY 2023-24 started. Since LIC release its Q4 report, the price has seen a jump of 2.06% by the time this report was published.

