On Saturday, 27th May 2023, a severe problem occurred at a government school in Forbesganj, Araria district, Bihar, when a snake was discovered in the mid-day meal provided to the children. Numerous students fell ill after consuming the food and were hospitalized in Forbesganj for necessary medical care.

Before the incident came to light, over 100 children had already consumed the food. The ‘Khichdi’ meal was served to a total estimated number of more than 150 students at Amauna Middle School, which is operated by Jogbani Municipal Council. As soon as the snake was discovered in the mid-day meal, pandemonium ensued within the school premises, leading to the arrival of numerous parents seeking information and assistance.

At approximately 9 am, an NGO delivered cooked food to the school, which was then consumed by approximately 150 children. Meanwhile, the remaining children were in the process of being served from the NGO’s pot. Subsequently, dozens of students who had consumed the meal fell ill and started vomiting, and they were immediately rushed to the Forbesganj hospital.

In the meanwhile, the atmosphere in the school quickly turned chaotic when a dead snake was discovered within the food, causing a commotion among the students and staff.

Word of the incident quickly spread, resulting in a significant gathering of parents and local residents within the school premises. Faced with the escalating situation, the school teachers took the precautionary measure of closing the entrance from the inside. Meanwhile, enraged individuals outside the school were attempting to forcibly break through the gate.

Senior officers including the SDM, the SDO and the DSP reached the spot to take stock of the situation. An investigation into the incident has started.