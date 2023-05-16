Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Delhi: Abdul Khalid, Mohammed Haseen among 3 arrested for assaulting police officers and damaging a PCR van

As the PCR van was departing from the Shastri Park area with some troublemakers in custody, the local residents encircled the vehicle and inflicted damage upon it. Additionally, the PCR staff members were subjected to physical assault during the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police arrests 3 men for assaulting police officers (Image Source: Indian Express)
The Delhi Police arrested Abdul Khalid, Mohammed Haseen, and Phool Babu for allegedly attacking a PCR van and assaulting PCR staff in the Shastri Park area yesterday.

The police received information on Monday at approximately 9:48 p.m. that a group of slum dwellers had assaulted the PCR staff and vandalized a PCR van. In response, a police team was immediately dispatched to the location.

According to a senior police official, it was discovered that the PCR van had been dispatched to a reported altercation near the Kabristan petrol pump. As the PCR van was departing with some troublemakers in custody, the local residents encircled the vehicle and inflicted damage upon it. Additionally, the PCR staff members were subjected to physical assault during the incident.

The official stated that a case has been registered at the Shastri Park police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three individuals involved in the incident have already been apprehended, while ongoing efforts are being made to identify and arrest the remaining individuals responsible.

After receiving medical treatment, the sub-inspectors named Pappu Lal Meena, Rajkumar, and Robin were discharged from the hospital.

