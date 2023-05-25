On Thursday, the Rohini Court in Delhi awarded a life sentence to a UP-based man who worked as a labourer in Delhi, identified as Ravinder Kumar, in the case of kidnapping, murder, and physical assault of a 6-year-old child. Ravinder is infamous as a psychopath killer and has raped and murdered over 30 minor girls between 2008 to 2015.

According to the reports, the court conducted trials of only three cases and awarded life imprisonment to the accused in the sexual assault and murder case of a 6-year-old girl. The crucial decision by Delhi’s Rohini Court comes days after Kumar was convicted by the court.

On May 10 this year, the Court said that it would sentence Ravinder within the next two weeks. As reported earlier, the convict had a habit of getting high on drugs, engaging in pornographic films and then searching for small children. He used to assault minors and then kill them brutally. The Delhi Police had revealed that the accused developed this routine since the year 2008. He was 18 years old at the time. He continued this dreadful routine for the next seven years and until 2015, he killed 30 children.

Ravinder Kumar, then 18 years old, travelled to Delhi from Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh, in quest of employment. His mother was a domestic helper who worked at people’s houses while his father was a plumber.

A few days after arriving in Delhi, Ravinder developed a drug addiction and acquired a videotape with a pornographic movie. He soon established a terrible routine. According to the authorities, Ravinder Kumar would work all day as a labourer before getting intoxicated at night. He would go to bed in a slum between eight o’clock and midnight, then get up and start looking for kids.

In search of prey, he would occasionally go up to 40 KMs through slums and construction zones. The Delhi Police apprehended Ravinder Kumar in 2014 after he was charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, and physical abuse of a 6-year-old child.

It was said that after kidnapping the child, he dumped her into a sewage tank. Following this, the police detained him in Rohini, Delhi, close to the Sukhbir Nagar bus stop as they looked into the case of the 6-year-old girl from 2015. The police first examined information gathered from a large number of CCTV cameras, questioned their informants, and then detained Ravinder.

In 2015, Vikramjeet Singh, who was the DCP of the outer Delhi district, said that Ravinder Kumar gave information about his crimes after being caught and spoke in detail about each crime he committed. “He remembered almost all the children who became victims of his lust,” Singh said.

Retired ACP Jagminder Singh Dahiya, who was part of the investigation team of this case, was further quoted as saying that Ravinder used to rape the dead bodies of the children after killing them. Many times, when children were not under his control, he would kill them first, and then rape them.

Ravinder Kumar had also executed crimes against the children of his relatives. He also confessed to having targeted two children of a relative of his aunt. Not only this, he has shown the police 15 such places where he had carried out kidnapping, rape and murder.