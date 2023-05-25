In recent days, Hindu men have been humiliated and assaulted by Islamists for hanging out with their Muslim girlfriends, friends, or colleagues. A similar case has come to the fore in the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh wherein police have arrested four youths who have been identified as Altamas, Mohammad Anas, Fardeen, and Bittu alias Aamir for attacking and abusing a Hindu youth who was on his way to drop his Muslim friend’s sisters to their home.

The accused youths were acting as a group to deter Hindu men from roaming with Muslim girls. Following that, they would notify the Muslim girl’s family. The Muslim youths were detained in connection with an incident that occurred on the Dehradun-Nainital highway on May 20. All of the apprehended accused are Sherkot residents. Meanwhile, police are looking for two more people who may have been involved in harassing the Hindu youth and the two Muslim girls.

Vinod, a native of Salamatnagar in Afzalgarh, was travelling from Dhampur to Afzalgarh, according to media sources. Vinod’s Muslim friend, along with his two sisters, were waiting for a ride at Dhampur. Because of the delay getting public transportation, he requested Vinod to drop her sisters off at home. Following this, with both of his friend’s sisters, Vinod rode off on his motorcycle.

While Vinod was riding on the Dehradun-Nainital Highway, some bike-borne men began to chase him and stopped him near the Ghosi village. Six suspects who were pursuing Vinod and the two Muslim girls on three motorcycles began acting inappropriately with the trio while filming it. The accused forced the girls to remove their niqabs, and when Vinod objected, they hurled abuses and resorted to assault.

The accused youths can be seen and heard abusing and harassing the Hindu youth and the two Muslim girls in the viral video. The accused youths are repeatedly asking the girls for details regarding Vinod who was riding the bike. They asked the girls to tell them their home phone numbers after the girls protest. Later, Vinod Kumar filed a complaint against unknown youths in this matter. Following this, the police began looking for them and detained four youths—Mohammad Anas, Fardeen, Altamas, and Aamir.

It is worth noting that there have been various incidents in recent times in various parts of the country when Hindus have been attacked by Islamic extremist groups for just speaking to or walking with Muslim women.