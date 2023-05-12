Friday, May 12, 2023
Haryana: Mausam Khan poses as Prem and gives expensive gifts to trap a Hindu girl, rapes and forces her to convert and marry at gunpoint

The accused and his kin forced her to convert and marry Mausam Khan at gunpoint. When she protested, they held her captive in a room where Mausam Khan's brother Salim raped her.

A fresh case of Love Jihad has emerged in Nuh, Haryana where a Hindu girl has approached the police against a Muslim youth named Mausam Khan accusing him of cheating, abduction, rape, torture and forced conversion.

In the complaint, the victim, studying in BA second year in the Dharuhera area of Rewari district in Haryana, alleged that Mausam Khan befriended her by concealing his identity. After she fell into his ‘love’ trap, the accused sexually exploited her. Then, Mausam Khan, along with his kin abducted her. They forced her to convert and marry Mausam Khan at gunpoint. When she protested, they held her captive in a room where Mausam Khan’s brother Salim raped her.

The torture continued for three years until she managed to escape and return to her parents in Rewari on April 19, 2023. She told her father about her ordeal, and he went to the Dharuhera police with the victim to lodge a complaint against Mausam Khan and his family. The police registered a case based on her complaint and started investigating the matter.

The woman said that she met Mausam Khan in 2020. He introduced himself as Prem. The accused started showering her with expensive gifts and also claimed a relative of his was employed at a high post and would get her a job too. On November 18, 2020, he took her by bike to Haridwar where he sexually exploited her. The next day, he took her to a mandir where he married her as per Hindu customs.

On November 20, 2020, Mausam Khan’s father Tahir Khan, uncles- Tasavvar, Akbar and Suleiman, and Tahir Khan’s friend Babulal reached Haridwar and forcefully took her away in a car to their village Uton in the Nuh district of Haryana. There, they held her at gunpoint and forced her to convert to Islam and marry Mausam Khan, whom she had until then mistaken for a Hindu named Prem. When she protested, she was assaulted and held captive in their house. Mausam Khan’s brother Salim raped her.

On April 18 2023, she was again badly assaulted by Mausam Khan and his kin. The next day she finally managed to flee and approached the police.

Though states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka, have enacted stringent laws that criminalise Love Jihad and other forms of illegal conversions, several incidents continue to emerge every other day from every nook and corner of the country where susceptible and vulnerable Hindu women are being targeted and exploited in the name of ‘love’.

OpIndia has consistently been at the forefront of reporting incidents in which vulnerable Hindu women are groomed to accept their own subjugation at the hands of Muslim men. Year after year, we have documented numerous such occurrences. Last year, OpIndia reported as many as 153 daunting incidents of Love Jihad or Grooming Jihad that were reported in 2022.

