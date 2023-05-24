Wednesday, May 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHindu girl ends relationship with one Atiq Syed after watching The Kerala Story, girl's...
News Reports
Updated:

Hindu girl ends relationship with one Atiq Syed after watching The Kerala Story, girl’s family accuses the boy, who claims to have converted to Hinduism, of mental harassment

OpIndia Staff
Image via Gujrat First
1

The film The Kerala Story has not only been minting huge box office collections but also spreading awareness among Hindu girls against the menace of grooming jihad (also called love jihad), conversions and Islamic brainwashing. The impact of the film was seen in Gujarat’s Bharuch wherein a Hindu girl ended her relationship with one Atiq Syed who is now claiming to have become a Hindu.

Reportedly, Atiq Syed, a Bharuch station area resident registered his marriage with a Shaktinath area resident Hindu girl around a year ago. The girl claims she was duped into registering the marriage and is unwilling to live with Atiq. However, Atiq is reluctant to abandon his pursuit of the girl. Following the breakup with the Hindu girl, Atiq is now claiming to have left Islam and embraced Hindu Dharma. Atiq, who claims to have changed his name to Aarab Parmar, posts images of himself sporting a Tilak on social media.

He wrote on social media about converting to Hinduism after witnessing Lord Shiva in his dream. The girl, on the other hand, claims that she saw her error after watching the film The Kerala Story. She firmly refused to reside with Atiq. Atiq, on the other hand, is pressuring the girl to stay with him. The girl admitted to her parents that she had made a mistake.

The Hindu girl told her parents how Atiq lured her and got their marriage registered. Reportedly, Atiq is not only pretending to be a Hindu but is also allegedly intent on committing suicide to force the Hindu girl to stay with him. According to reports, Atiq arrived at the girl’s residence and faked consuming poisonous medicine to pressurize the girl into going with him. The girl’s family has also accused Atiq Syed of mental harassment. 

Furthermore, after the truth came out, Atiq’s family members tried in vain to persuade him. There has also been uproar in Atiq’s family about his supposed ‘conversion’ to Hinduism. In light of this, Atiq’s father grew fed up with his son and approached the police station.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Uttar Pradesh: Imran poses as Rahul, traps Hindu minor by creating a fake Instagram account, photos of the minor in a Hijab recovered from...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: After allegedly getting into pre-poll agreement, winning based on Muslim consolidation, Congress dismisses Maulana who demanded Dy CM post for Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi addresses issue of Khalistanis, other extremists attacking Temples in Australia, PM Albanese assures strict action in future: Here is what happened

ANI -

TMC, AAP, CPI, CPIM to ‘boycott’ new Parliament building inauguration, Congress may be on the same path: Here is what the parties are saying

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan instigates violence against BJP and Congress politicians ahead of Panchayat elections this year: Watch what she said

OpIndia Staff -

As Congress makes a fuss about Modi inaugurating new parliament building, Hardeep Puri reminds them of the Gandhi family’s legacy

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal has become a hub of crude bomb-making, with the involvement of TMC goons: Read how children are paying the heaviest price

OpIndia Staff -

Another exit at NDTV: Sarah Jacob leaves the organisation after working there for 22 years

OpIndia Staff -

Three Bangladeshi women arrested from Maharashtra, had been staying illegally in Sangli for the past 3 years, fake Aadhaar cards seized

OpIndia Staff -

Attacks against dhaba owners to Juice cart vendors: multiple videos from the past month where migrants from UP, Bihar were attacked in Punjab

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,730FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com