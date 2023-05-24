Hindu girl ends relationship with one Atiq Syed after watching The Kerala Story, girl’s family accuses the boy, who claims to have converted to Hinduism, of mental harassment

The film The Kerala Story has not only been minting huge box office collections but also spreading awareness among Hindu girls against the menace of grooming jihad (also called love jihad), conversions and Islamic brainwashing. The impact of the film was seen in Gujarat’s Bharuch wherein a Hindu girl ended her relationship with one Atiq Syed who is now claiming to have become a Hindu.

Reportedly, Atiq Syed, a Bharuch station area resident registered his marriage with a Shaktinath area resident Hindu girl around a year ago. The girl claims she was duped into registering the marriage and is unwilling to live with Atiq. However, Atiq is reluctant to abandon his pursuit of the girl. Following the breakup with the Hindu girl, Atiq is now claiming to have left Islam and embraced Hindu Dharma. Atiq, who claims to have changed his name to Aarab Parmar, posts images of himself sporting a Tilak on social media.

He wrote on social media about converting to Hinduism after witnessing Lord Shiva in his dream. The girl, on the other hand, claims that she saw her error after watching the film The Kerala Story. She firmly refused to reside with Atiq. Atiq, on the other hand, is pressuring the girl to stay with him. The girl admitted to her parents that she had made a mistake.

The Hindu girl told her parents how Atiq lured her and got their marriage registered. Reportedly, Atiq is not only pretending to be a Hindu but is also allegedly intent on committing suicide to force the Hindu girl to stay with him. According to reports, Atiq arrived at the girl’s residence and faked consuming poisonous medicine to pressurize the girl into going with him. The girl’s family has also accused Atiq Syed of mental harassment.

Furthermore, after the truth came out, Atiq’s family members tried in vain to persuade him. There has also been uproar in Atiq’s family about his supposed ‘conversion’ to Hinduism. In light of this, Atiq’s father grew fed up with his son and approached the police station.