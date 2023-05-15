On Saturday, May 13, the Congress’s party victory celebrations following the Karnataka Assembly Election results turned ugly when a 21-year-old Congress supporter allegedly hacked his 56-year-old BJP supporter uncle to death. The incident took place in D Hosahalli village near Hostake in the district of Bengaluru Rural.

There was an ongoing civil dispute between the deceased Krishnappa and his brother (Aditya’s father), Ganesh. Following Congress’s victory, Aditya and Ganesh joined Congress supporters to celebrate BJP’s defeat and burst firecrackers outside Krishnappa’s house.

When Krishnappa and his family objected to the group bursting crackers, Aditya allegedly attacked him with an axe. The victim died on the spot while his wife Gangamma and son Babu sustained injuries during the attack. Bengaluru district police personnel were deployed in the village to avoid any further altercations. Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baldandi said in a statement that the police arrested Aditya, while his father Ganesh, among others involved in the incident, is still at large.

BJP supporters have demanded swift action in the matter and urged police to arrest the other accused at the earliest. On May 14, they took Krishnappa’s body to Nandagudi police station and staged a protest.

Some reports suggest both families were BJP supporters but Aditya and his father joined Congress victory celebrations outside Krishnappa’s house.

Karnataka Election results

On May 13, the results of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections were announced. Congress returned to power as the single largest party by winning 135 out of 224 Assembly seats. BJP won 66 seats, and JD(S) grabbed 19 seats. Two seats went to the independent candidates, while Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha and Sarvodya Karnataka Paksha won 1-1 seat each.