Wednesday, May 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsKerala: 23-year-old female doctor stabbed to death by a man in custody brought to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: 23-year-old female doctor stabbed to death by a man in custody brought to a hospital for a checkup

The perpetrator stabbed the on-duty doctor to death in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Kottarakkara neighbourhood. She was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was at the taluk hospital as part of her training.

OpIndia Staff
The doctor (L) was stabbed by the accused (R) when he was brought to the hospital for medical check up by police.
The doctor (left) was stabbed by the accused (right) when he was brought to the hospital for medical check up by police. (Source: News18)
18

The Kerala High Court today decided to intervene in the murder of a 22-year-old female doctor named Vandana Das by S Sandeep (42) while she was doing his medical check-up at a hospital in Kollam.

The perpetrator stabbed the on-duty doctor to death in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Kottarakkara neighbourhood. She was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was at the taluk hospital as part of her training.

He is reportedly a teacher at an upper primary school called Nedumbana UP School and was taken there earlier today by police following an altercation with his family.

She sustained multiple stab wounds on her chest and neck and died after a few hours at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was admitted after the gruesome incident.

He also attacked the policemen, who attempted to stop him and brought him there for medical examination. He injured four people along with the doctor and vandalised some areas of the hospital.

In response to this startling instance, a division bench composed of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath agreed to hold a special session today at 1.45 pm.

An official of the Kottarakkara police informed that the accused was having a wound on his leg treated by the doctor when he became enraged and assaulted everyone nearby with a scissor and a scalpel. The young doctor took the brunt of the assault, while the police officers who were with him were also wounded.

The man had called the emergency helpline to save him from his family members after a fight with them. He was injured when police reached the scene, and they transported him to the Taluk hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

“He had consumed alcohol and was violent when we took him to the hospital. He was alone with the doctor as we are not allowed into the room when a patient’s wound is being dressed. Suddenly, there was a commotion and the doctor ran out screaming for help followed by the man who was carrying a scissor and a scalpel and was shouting ‘I will kill you’,” disclosed a police officer.

“He was later subdued with much difficulty and taken into custody,” he added. Although a case for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was filed following the attack, he revealed that murder charges would likely be brought against the individual in light of the doctor’s passing.

In light of the unfortunate occurrence, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a twenty-four-hour statewide strike today which will last until 8 am on Thursday and will not affect the intensive care units and emergency wings.

In Kottarakkara, medical professionals protested against the tragedy by taking to the streets. Other hospitals throughout the state also witnessed similar demonstrations. Doctors from the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) both protested against the episode throughout the state.

All services would be discontinued today in the Kollam district, with the exception of emergency care, according to a statement from the union of government medical professionals’ president, Dr T N Suresh. It demanded that strong steps be taken to prevent similar situations from happening again and called for exemplary punishment for those accountable for what happened.

Additionally, KGMOA requested the government to swiftly put in place a triage system, ensure proper safeguards are adhered to while putting suspects into custody for medical examinations, and bolster security in hospitals.

“Such incidents should not happen. We (doctors) cannot continue working in such circumstances. It is unacceptable that our lives are in danger when we are trying to save lives. We had in the past too indicated our objections to such attacks on medical professionals. We are angry and sad over the incident,” an IMA official asserted while reacting to the deadly assault.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at KIMS hospital where the deceased’s body is kept.

The governor offered his condolences and consoled the grief-stricken parents of the murdered doctor.

The CM also expressed his condolences for the doctor’s passing and described the tragic event as shocking and extremely painful. He declared that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

Based on media accounts of the attack, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission opened a case on its own and sought a report from the District Police Chief of Kollam within seven days.

The occurrence sparked a political controversy after Health Minister Veena George told the media that the victim was inexperienced and responded fearfully under the circumstance.

“Does she mean the doctor was inexperienced to counter or defend against an attack by a man addicted to drugs and alcohol? The statement is a joke,” countered Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran.

Both the Congress and the BJP slammed the state government, arguing that it had not done enough to safeguard the safety of healthcare personnel at their workplaces.

While expressing shock and worry over the horrific development, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan remarked it was unfortunate that medical professionals were not protected in Kerala.

He noted that the Pinarayi Vijayan administration’s misgovernance, apathy and callousness were destroying the state’s reputation and bringing it into contempt.

V. D. Satheesan charged that it was regrettable that the state administration had not taken more steps to safeguard the safety of healthcare professionals. He proclaimed that the health department was experiencing widespread issues, and that little more than inquiries were made public in each case.

The Congress leader also criticised the health minister as well, adding that the minister had commissioned the most investigations in the history of the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
631,230FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com