The Kerala High Court today decided to intervene in the murder of a 22-year-old female doctor named Vandana Das by S Sandeep (42) while she was doing his medical check-up at a hospital in Kollam.

The perpetrator stabbed the on-duty doctor to death in the wee hours of Wednesday in the Kottarakkara neighbourhood. She was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was at the taluk hospital as part of her training.

He is reportedly a teacher at an upper primary school called Nedumbana UP School and was taken there earlier today by police following an altercation with his family.

She sustained multiple stab wounds on her chest and neck and died after a few hours at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was admitted after the gruesome incident.

He also attacked the policemen, who attempted to stop him and brought him there for medical examination. He injured four people along with the doctor and vandalised some areas of the hospital.

In response to this startling instance, a division bench composed of Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath agreed to hold a special session today at 1.45 pm.

An official of the Kottarakkara police informed that the accused was having a wound on his leg treated by the doctor when he became enraged and assaulted everyone nearby with a scissor and a scalpel. The young doctor took the brunt of the assault, while the police officers who were with him were also wounded.

The man had called the emergency helpline to save him from his family members after a fight with them. He was injured when police reached the scene, and they transported him to the Taluk hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

“He had consumed alcohol and was violent when we took him to the hospital. He was alone with the doctor as we are not allowed into the room when a patient’s wound is being dressed. Suddenly, there was a commotion and the doctor ran out screaming for help followed by the man who was carrying a scissor and a scalpel and was shouting ‘I will kill you’,” disclosed a police officer.

“He was later subdued with much difficulty and taken into custody,” he added. Although a case for attempted murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code was filed following the attack, he revealed that murder charges would likely be brought against the individual in light of the doctor’s passing.

In light of the unfortunate occurrence, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a twenty-four-hour statewide strike today which will last until 8 am on Thursday and will not affect the intensive care units and emergency wings.

Indian Medical Association (IMA) calls for the "implementation of Central laws and measures to prevent violence against healthcare professionals at their workplaces and declare hospitals as Safe Zone", following the murder of a doctor in Kerala by a man brought for a medical… pic.twitter.com/jEAyWkrDOw — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

In Kottarakkara, medical professionals protested against the tragedy by taking to the streets. Other hospitals throughout the state also witnessed similar demonstrations. Doctors from the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) and the Indian Medical Association (IMA) both protested against the episode throughout the state.

#WATCH | Medical students, under the aegis of the House Surgeons Association, raise slogans of 'Inquilab Zindabad' during a protest over the murder of Dr Vandana Das who was stabbed in Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram pic.twitter.com/3hsXRxEtnx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

#WATCH | Kerala | Medical students, under the aegis of House Surgeons Association, protest over the murder of Dr Vandana Das, in Thiruvananthapuram.



She was stabbed by an accused, brought for a medical check-up by Police at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital & died at another hospital. pic.twitter.com/9TeIe8jV7m — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

All services would be discontinued today in the Kollam district, with the exception of emergency care, according to a statement from the union of government medical professionals’ president, Dr T N Suresh. It demanded that strong steps be taken to prevent similar situations from happening again and called for exemplary punishment for those accountable for what happened.

Additionally, KGMOA requested the government to swiftly put in place a triage system, ensure proper safeguards are adhered to while putting suspects into custody for medical examinations, and bolster security in hospitals.

“Such incidents should not happen. We (doctors) cannot continue working in such circumstances. It is unacceptable that our lives are in danger when we are trying to save lives. We had in the past too indicated our objections to such attacks on medical professionals. We are angry and sad over the incident,” an IMA official asserted while reacting to the deadly assault.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrived at KIMS hospital where the deceased’s body is kept.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram | Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and CM Pinarayi Vijayan arrive at KIMS hospital where the body of Dr. Vandana Das is kept.



She was stabbed by an accused who was brought for a medical check-up by Police at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital and died… pic.twitter.com/BgRUB1WDMC — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

The governor offered his condolences and consoled the grief-stricken parents of the murdered doctor.

Hon'ble Governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan consoling the heartbroken parents of Dr Vandana Das, house surgeon who was stabbed to death by an accused brought by Police for treatment at TalukHospital, Kottarakkara,Kollam. @CMOKerala ,ministers were also present:PRO,KeralaRajBhavan pic.twitter.com/Z3SmXqwQLt — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) May 10, 2023

The CM also expressed his condolences for the doctor’s passing and described the tragic event as shocking and extremely painful. He declared that the matter will be thoroughly investigated.

Shocked and deeply saddened by the murder of Dr. Vandana Das at Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital in Kerala. GoK will take enhanced measures to prevent such acts & ensure healthcare professionals' safety. Heartfelt condolences to her family & friends, as we join in their grief. pic.twitter.com/Ukegz1PRSm — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) May 10, 2023

Based on media accounts of the attack, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission opened a case on its own and sought a report from the District Police Chief of Kollam within seven days.

The occurrence sparked a political controversy after Health Minister Veena George told the media that the victim was inexperienced and responded fearfully under the circumstance.

“Does she mean the doctor was inexperienced to counter or defend against an attack by a man addicted to drugs and alcohol? The statement is a joke,” countered Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran.

Both the Congress and the BJP slammed the state government, arguing that it had not done enough to safeguard the safety of healthcare personnel at their workplaces.

Shocked to learn about the brutal murder of Dr Vandana Das & attack on Hospital Staff in Kottarakkara.



Atrocious that dreaded Criminals are cut loose, endangering the lives of Life Savers.



Deeply concerned about the safety of Doctors & healthcare workers in Kerala — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) May 10, 2023

While expressing shock and worry over the horrific development, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan remarked it was unfortunate that medical professionals were not protected in Kerala.

He noted that the Pinarayi Vijayan administration’s misgovernance, apathy and callousness were destroying the state’s reputation and bringing it into contempt.

The apathy & callousness of @pinarayivijayan & the misgovernance of @CPIMKerala is tarnishing that image & bringing disrepute to the State.



It's a disgrace that @pinarayivijayan Govt can't keep our Doctors Safehttps://t.co/d3rKSSDAv9 — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) May 10, 2023

V. D. Satheesan charged that it was regrettable that the state administration had not taken more steps to safeguard the safety of healthcare professionals. He proclaimed that the health department was experiencing widespread issues, and that little more than inquiries were made public in each case.

The Congress leader also criticised the health minister as well, adding that the minister had commissioned the most investigations in the history of the state.