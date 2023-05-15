The superintendent of Tihar Jail No. 7 has been given a show-cause notice for moving two inmates inside the cell of former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain. Strangely enough, it is believed that the imprisoned minister asked for permission to be housed alongside at least two other prisoners, citing his condition of despair and the need for increased social interaction.

Satyendar Jain has been imprisoned since the Enforcement Directorate (ED) picked him up in 2022 in connection with a money laundering investigation. Jain reportedly applied for a change of jail cell on May 11.

“Show cause notice issued to Superintendent of Jail No. 7, Tihar Jail, for transferring two prisoners to the cell of Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who requested to lodge him with at least two inmates citing depression and need for more social interactions. Inmates were immediately transferred back,” one of the prison officials confirmed to the news agency.

Delhi | Showcause notice issued to Superintendent of Jail No. 7, Tihar Jail, for transferring two prisoners to the cell of Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain who requested to lodge him with at least two inmates citing depression & need for more social interactions. Inmates were… — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

“Jain in his application said he is feeling depressed and low because of loneliness. A psychiatrist suggested him for more social interactions and he requested to lodge him with at least two more persons. He also provided two persons’ names,” the official added.

The story of AAP leader Satyendar Jain receiving special treatment while imprisoned has been in the headlines for a while. Jain was accused of leading a lavish lifestyle in Tihar, with CCTV footage showing him receiving massages, greeting guests within the jail, and even eating a magnificent dinner inside his cell.

According to earlier CCTV footage, the co-accused in the case, Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain, who are both being held in the Tihar prison, were frequently met by Satyendar Jain, the Enforcement Directorate claimed. The central agency further asserted that Poonam Jain, Satyendar Jain’s wife, frequently visited him in jail.

The ED arrested the Delhi Minister on May 30. Jain was in charge of many departments at the time, including home and health, public works, power and water, industries, urban development, irrigation, flood control, labour, and employment. On August 30, 2017, the ED filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the CBI’s earlier-filed disproportionate assets case against the Delhi Minister and others.

During the inquiry, the ED discovered that businesses that were beneficially owned and managed by him had accepted accommodation entries worth Rs 4.81 crore from shell firms in exchange for money sent to entry operators in Kolkata. Furthermore, it was claimed that these money were used to pay off debts acquired to buy agricultural land in and around Delhi, either directly or indirectly.