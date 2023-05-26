Video of one Masoom spitting in food at Salaam Chicken Restaurant in Ghaziabad goes viral, police investigation underway

A video of a person spitting in the food packaging polythene at Salaam Chicken Restaurant in the Loni area in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh has been viral online sparking an outrage.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the Hindu rights group Hindu Yuva Vahini (HYV) at Loni police station, a case has been registered against the accused, whose name is ironically, ‘Masoom’. He works at the said chicken restaurant. According to reports, the Police are examining the viral video and an investigation is underway.

Former district minister of Hindu Yuva Vahini, Shubham Kumar said that the viral video of a person packing food in the polythene after spitting in it is of the Salaam Chicken Restaurant near Loni Giri Market. This restaurant is owned by Salaam and Ayub Qureshi. Kumar alleged that the act of the accused had hurt the sentiments of the people. The HYV activists have also demanded that the restaurant in question be closed.

Meanwhile, Loni Tiraha police station in-charge Rampal has said that a case has been registered against accused Masoom and an investigation is being conducted into the matter.

Notably, in January this year, a similar incident was reported wherein a man named Taseeruddin was arrested for preparing spit-filled rotis at a restaurant in the Sahibabad area in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. The matter came to light after a video of Taseeruddin spitting on the dough while preparing Rotis went viral on social media. The roadside eatery was identified as one ‘Madina Hotal.’