On May 15, a violent Muslim mob abused and assaulted a Hindu man for being friends with a Muslim girl in the city of Patna Bihar. The two were stopped by the mob while they were on a bike and were abused for roaming together. The Muslim girl was also schooled by the mob and asked to leave the spot and go home.

The video of the incident went viral over the internet in which the violent Muslim mob could be seen brutally beating the Hindu boy for roaming around with a Muslim girl. “Madarch*d. Bhagwa Love Trap karega. Muslim ladki ko phasayega,” the mob could be heard abusing and accusing the Hindu man.

The Muslim girl could be seen trying to stop the mob from abusing the Hindu man. “He’s my classmate, batchmate,” the girl said. However, the girl was schooled by the mob and was asked to go home. “Aap kya kar rahi hai aapko malum hai? (Do you even know what you are doing). Ghar kaha hua aapka? Aap ghar jaiye (Where do you stay? You please go home),” the mob said.

According to the News18 local report, the incident is said to have happened in the main market area of Patna city in the presence of the police personnel deployed on duty near the market. The report says that the Police failed to take action against the assault and chose to be the spectator of the assault.

The Muslim netizens meanwhile could be seen supporting the mob who thrashed the Hindu man, after the video went viral over the internet. The Muslim netizens suggested that ‘correct’ action was being taken by the mob against the Hindu man.

One of the netizens said that Hindus will be killed if found with a Muslim woman. “Muslim ladki ko ghumayega to hum kya dehte rahenge? Kaat dalenge. (We’ll not just see, we’ll kill them if found roaming around with Muslim girl),” one of the users named Mohammad Rehmat Alam said.

Screenshot from Twitter

Another user named MS Rahmani tweeted, “GOOD,” with smile emotions as he lauded the mob for thrashing the Hindu and accusing him of alleged ‘Bhagwa Love Trap’.

One of the users named Aafaque Muzaffar also commented on the viral video and indicated that it was a good move taken by the Muslim men. “Well done job bro,” he tweeted as he saw men beating the Hindu man in the video.

Screenshot from Twitter

Two similar cases were reported yesterday, one from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and another one from Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. In both cases, a group of Muslim persons assaulted Hindu men for being friends with Muslim girls. The girls were also schooled for being friends with the Hindu people.

On Monday, the UP Police filed an FIR u/s 147, 504, and 506 of the IPC against some Muslim persons for harassing a Hindu boy belonging to the Jatt community and a Muslim girl in the city of Muzzafarnagar. The accused Muslim men objected to the Muslim girl being friends with a Hindu boy and roaming around with him on his bike.

The boy belonging to the Jatt community was also issued death threats and was asked to reveal his identity. Meanwhile, the Muslim girl was also harassed and inquired in the process of being friends with the Hindu man. The accused men snatched the hijab of the girl and asked her to reveal her face on the video.

The Police took cognizance of the video and confirmed that the accused men have been booked under the relevant sections of the Indian law. The police have launched teams to nab the accused. Investigations in the case are underway.

In the Meerut case, unidentified Muslim youths misbehaved with two Muslim women and a Hindu man in the main market area of the city. The Muslim women were accompanied by their Hindu friend when a group of Muslim youths approached them. They misbehaved with the Hindu man and forcefully removed the veils worn by the Muslim women. The police have registered a case against the two unidentified youths and are actively searching for them.

The accused youths proceeded to inquire about the Muslim women’s fathers’ names. Initially, they forcibly stopped the two women and started interrogating them for walking with a Hindu man. The video capturing this misbehaviour has since become viral on various social media platforms.