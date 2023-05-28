Sunday, May 28, 2023
New Parliament building: Prime Minister Narendra Modi honours workers who built the structure in a record two years

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, PM Modi felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured the workers who aided with the development and contributed to the creation of the new Parliament building. 11 employees who were in charge of various departments throughout the building process were facilitated by him in the presence of prominent attendees.

Ahead of the inauguration of the new Parliament building, he felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes.

He also conversed with the workers named Satyaranjan Das who was in charge of food of the labours, Ram Murmu of Swachta Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission), Ajaz Ahmed who was the supervisor, Uranjan Dalai who arranged tea and water for the labours, Kishanlal who was linear lobby designer, Devlal Suthar who was the centrefire ceiling fitting in charge, Anil Kumar Yadav who did sandstone for the walls of Parliament, Subharata Sutradhar who did bamboo flooring, Muzzafar Khan who was in charge of the machine on site along with Dharmendra who did glass welding and Anand Vishwakarma in charge of the ceilings of both the chambers and chairs.

The ‘Sengol’ was erected by the PM earlier in the day next to the Lok Sabha Speaker’s chair in the new Parliament building as Vedic mantras were chanted. On the occasion, he was joined by Adheenam seers and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Both leaders also lightened the lamps afterwards, as per the Hindu rituals.

PM Modi and Om Birla performed puja to commence the ceremony for the new Parliament. The former bowed before the Sengol in a show of reverence before receiving the blessings of the seers and taking the iconic spectre of Indian civilization for installation in a glass case behind the Lok Sabha Speaker’s seat,

The first segment of the celebration was completed after a multi-faith prayer service and the second leg started at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha in the presence of all the dignitaries, including PM Modi. All invited individuals, comprising lawmakers, the speaker of the Lok Sabha and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, as well as other notable visitors from other countries, are to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new structure. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the occasion with a speech.

 

