On Tuesday, hours after Congress released the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Elections, PM Narendra Modi, came down hard on the Congress party for pledging to ban the Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal in its poll manifesto.

Addressing a rally in Vijayanagara in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, PM Modi said the grand old party has earlier had a problem with those who chanted the name of Lord Ram and now with those who revere Lord Hanuman. He said that it’s unfortunate that the grand old party, has decided to lock those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’, in an obvious reference to members of the Bajrang Dal.

PM Modi said, “I’m fortunate to be at the birthplace of Shri Hanuman, but it also unfortunate to know that at the same time I’m here, the Congress in his manifesto has declared to lock up the Bajrang Dal, who revere Bajrang Bali Hanuman if the party comes to power.”

“The Congress had problems with Ram ji, and now they have a problem with those who chant Jai Bajrang Bali too,” the PM added, taking a dig at the Congress party for not only abandoning the Ram Mandir issue for decades but also questioning the existence of Lord Ram.

Amit Shah says Congress will un-ban PFI if it comes to power

Addressing a public meeting at Shirahatti, HM Amit Shah said, “Each vote counts, so ensure it goes to the right leadership. When the people of Karnataka press the ‘Lotus’ symbol, understand that you are not voting to elect an MLA or a minister and Chief Minister. Your vote will further strengthen PM Modi’s hands in creating ‘Mahan Karnataka’. Your vote will protect Karnataka from PFI.”

Shah said, “Only BJP can offer protection and prosperity to Karnataka. It is the BJP which banned the PFI thereby ensuring a peaceful and safe environment. We also banned cow slaughter, provided healthcare facilities to people, ensured proper sanitation facilities and ensured overall development in Karnataka,”

The grand old party wants to ban Bajrang Dal, equates it to PFI

The remark came after Congress in its Karnataka Election manifesto vowed to put a ban on the Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal if it is voted to power in the state. The controversial manifesto released by the Congress Party on Tuesday (May 2) also went on to brazenly equate the Hindu activist group to the banned Islamist terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

“We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations,” read the party manifesto.