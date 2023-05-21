In the Kishanpole area of Rajasthan’s Jaipur, posters accusing Congress councillor Farid Qureshi of an alleged exodus of Hindu locals have sparked outrage. The row erupted after a relative of Congress councillor Farid Qureshi bought the house of a Hindu family in the Kishanpole area. As the posters blaming the Congress leader for the alleged exodus of local Hindu families surfaced, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Congress of doing appeasement. The Congress party, however, stated that it will take action against those who put up the posters. Meanwhile, the police have also registered an FIR against the unidentified persons and refuted the claims of the alleged exodus.

The poster reads, “Local residents – forced to flee. The Exodus of Hindus from the Kishanpole area continues. Congress councillor Farid Qureshi. Ward no.69 is responsible for it.”

In Ward number 69 of the Kishanpole area, a local resident Om Prakash Pareek sold his house to the relatives of Congress’s Farid Qureshi as he was offered the desired amount. While the locals have alleged that Pareek sold his ancestral house to Farid Qureshi’s cousin even as Hindu families were willing to purchase it. Qureshi refuted the allegations saying that the Hindus and Muslims have been residing there peacefully.

On May 8, Om Prakash Pareek had filed a complaint against some people accusing them of disrupting communal harmony by giving communal colour to the property purchase.

The ‘exodus’ posters were pasted in the Purohiton Ka Chowk, wherein around fifty Hindu families reside. The residents in the area claim that the Muslim population in the area is being purposely increased. The locals have blamed this on Congress councillor Farid Qureshi. They also accused Farid of filing bogus complaints against people, as well as assaulting and abusing them. The local people expressed profound concern for the safety of the women in their families.

Speaking to the media, local Hindu women said that with a Muslim family residing in the locality, there will be a threat to the safety of women here as they hurl abuses and cattiest slurs. The women also claimed that the Muslims there have threatened to drive the Hindus out of the area. The locals blamed Congress councillor Farid Qureshi for allegedly disrupting the harmony in the locality.

“Earlier, our children could freely roam even during the night, but now our freedom will be snatched away,” a local woman said.

Another one alleged that “if these people (Muslim family) are hurling abuses even before they have moved in their house, what will they do once they start living here.”

The local women clarified that there are four Muslim families already residing in the locality and they do not have any issues with them.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Ramlal Sharma slammed the CM Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government and sought action against those behind forcing Hindu families to migrate.

“Rajasthan government should stop the politics of appeasement, Work to stop the migration of Hindus. Take action against those forcing you to flee,” Sharma tweeted.

However, in response to the BJP’s claims, the Congress has termed it as the BJP’s polarisation politics in the state. Congress spokesperson RC Chowdhary has demanded action against the person who put up the said poster.

Meanwhile, DCP (North) Rashi Dogra Dudi said that an FIR has been registered and necessary action is being taken. The DCP maintained that no exodus took place in Kishanpole and rumours are being spread by anti-social elements.