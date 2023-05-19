There appears to be no limit to the Aam Aadmi Party’s antics. Despite being called out the first time, former Delhi deputy chief minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has drafted another open letter from Tihar jail. In the letter, he has again taken a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s academic credentials.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter on Friday to share the open letter consisting of a poem penned by Sisodia. The poem, while emphasising the significance of educating poor children took a jibe at PM Modi in regard to his academic qualifications.

In March this year, even after the Gujarat High Court slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia had written a letter claiming that PM Modi does not understand the importance of education. This time, the imprisoned AAP leader has written a poem about the ‘shaking foundations’ of a ‘chauthi pass raja’s mahal’ (fourth pass king’s palace).

Letter written by arrested AAP leader Manish Sisodia

The poem was written in Hindi. The first verse of the poem can be roughly translated as, “If every poor person gets a book, who will trigger a storm of hatred? If everyone gets work, then who will brandish swords in the streets? If the child of every poor family gets education, the foundations of the 4th class King’s palace will shake,” Sisodia wrote.

Sisodia went on to add that providing quality education to children from low-income families will prevent people from falling into the trap of a ‘WhatsApp University’ and society from becoming entangled in a web of communal hatred.

If every child in society was educated, they would challenge their government’s “cunningness” and “bad policies” and pick up a pen to write their own “Mann ki Baat,” Sisodia added.

The AAP chief must be reminded here that while he is busy trying to score brownie points by sharing a ‘tear-jerking’ poem written by his close aide Manish Sisodia, who his party claims is being incarnated as part of BJP vendetta politics, Sisodia has himself made some startling admissions that affirm his role in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Manish Sisodia allegedly confesses to destroying two mobile phones

Yesterday (May 18) reports emerged that the AAP leader has confessed to destroying two mobile phones which were sought by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case. “This willful disposal of handsets containing incriminating evidence related to the policy is another incriminating circumstance against Sisodia,” the chargesheet against the AAP leader read.

On July 22, 2022, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) instructed the CBI to initiate an investigation into the excise scam. According to reports, Manish Sisodia began using a new mobile phone after this directive.

During the course of the probe, the CBI discovered that Manish Sisodia had utilized three different mobile phones between January 1, 2020, and August 19, 2022. Subsequently, on August 19, 2022, the investigating agency conducted a search operation and seized one phone from Sisodia’s possession. These developments are significant in unravelling the details of the case and shedding light on Sisodia’s Manish involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

According to sources, Sisodia was served a notice under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) concerning the two mobile phones. In response to the notice, he reportedly acknowledged the same fact. This information highlights Manish Sisodia’s acknowledgement of the notice and further strengthens the case against him.

Manish Sisodia, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), is presently in custody due to multiple allegations against him related to the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Despite his numerous attempts, the court has dismissed several of his bail pleas.