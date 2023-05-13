On Friday (May 12), the Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu courted controversy after he declared Farooq Abdullah a Gustaakh-e-Rasool (blasphemer). Mattu, who has been serving as the mayor of the city since 2018, also labelled the former CM of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir as an apostate. He drew his sweeping conclusions based on the presence of Hindu idols in the residence of Farooq Abdullah.

In a tweet, Junaid Azim Mattu wrote, “An apostate to Islam, a Gustaakh-e-Rasool (see recent pictures from Dr Sahab’s residence below) has the Audacity to become a Khateeb and an evangelist on and off.”

Screengrab of the tweets of Junaid Azim Mattu

“Show me one Muslim home where a model of Gumbad-e-Khizra and Masjid-e-Nabawi can be subjected to this casual disrespect? Dear Dr. Farooq Sahab, you have every right to be in politics and have your views and propound them – including your theatrics,” he brazened it out.

The Mayor of Srinagar also uploaded several images of Farooq Abdullah’s home wherein an idol of Nataraj is seen placed atop the dome of a mosque’s replica.

“But for the sake of Allah (SWT) -— please don’t use Quran and Salah in these theatrics to lay claim to a theological and moralistic pedestal which is in complete contrast to your life, your beliefs and your actions and that of your household,” he emphasised.

An apostate to Islam, a ‘مرتد الاسلام’ (for abandoning basic principles and tenets of Islam), a Gustaakh-e-Rasool ﷺ (see recent pictures from Dr. Sahab’s residence below) has the AUDACITY to become a Khateeb and an evangelist on and off.



Junaid Azim Mattu made contentious remarks in response to the statement of Farooq Abdullah to the Muslim community to offer Namaz and recite the Quran.

The ex-CM of Jammu and Kashmir appealed to the youth to follow the Islamic teachings in letter and spirit, offer prayers and recite the Holy Book. “Those who can’t recite the Holy Quran should at least listen to it,” he added.

Abdullah also pointed out that he was able to do Umrah in Saudi Arabia due to the will of the Creator despite his ailing health. Junaid Azim Mattu, however, took offence to the presence of Hindu idols in the former CM’s home under the pretext that ‘idolatry’ is prohibited in Islam.

Islamists attack Farooq Abdullah over the presence of Hindu idols in his house

Mattu tried to use the imagery to paint Farooq Abdullah as an apostate and blasphemer, hoping to turn away the latter’s voters away. And received overwhelming support from fellow Islamists.

One ‘I m Ahmed’ targeted the former CM of Jammu and Kashmir for allowing his daughter Sara to marry a Hindu (Sachin Pilot).

“Now, he is lecturing on Islam and Quran. He has married off his own daughter to a Hindu. Marrying to a Non-Müslïm is hãrãm in Islam written in Qur’an. Qur’an says its hãrãm, anyone’s opinion doesn’t matter,” one Islamist tweeted.

“He did not ask everyone to visit Hindu temple. I think he must have forgotten,” mocked one Owais Raja.

When Junaid Azim Mattu hailed Aurangzeb as Hafiz-e-Quran

This is not the first time that the Mayor of Srinagar has stooped to such levels for political vendetta. In May last year, Mattu hailed the Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb despite being well aware of the unspeakable atrocities committed by the latter on the Hindu community.

“May Allah (SWT)’s mercy and blessings be upon Hafiz-e-Quran, Shahenshah Hazrat Muhi-ud-Din Muhammad Aurangzeb (R.A.) and his grave,” he had tweeted. Mattu is also the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party’s Youth wing.

It must be mentioned that he had earlier opposed the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Parliament.