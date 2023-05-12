The Supreme Court Friday (May 12) issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal seeking to know the rationale behind banning the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ movie in the state. It questioned the state government as to why the movie can’t be screened peacefully in the state when it has been running without issues in the rest of the country.

The apex court also sent a notice to the Tamil Nadu government on a de facto ban on the movie in the state asking the Pinarayi Vijayan government to specify the administrative arrangements made for security to theatres screening the movie.

Supreme Court issues notice to West Bengal govt on the plea of makers of the movie, ‘The Kerala Story’ challenging the decision of the WB govt to ban the screening of the movie in the state. Supreme Court also issues notice to Tamil Nadu on de facto ban on the movie in the state. pic.twitter.com/uHnWBThCtE — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2023

The court was hearing the plea filed by The Kerala Story makers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen challenging the decision of the West Bengal government to ban the film in the state. The petition additionally challenged the Tamil government’s decision to impose a de facto ban on the film.

It may be recalled that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee while announcing the ban had justified her action saying that it was done to “maintain peace”.

Senior Counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the West Bengal government, justified the ban in court today by saying that the state had received a huge number of intelligence reports regarding threats of law and order problems.

Senior Advocate Harish Salve, appearing for the makers of the movie informed the court that the state placed a ban on the screening of the movie after it ran peacefully for three days in the state. “For West Bengal, we are seeking quashing of the ban order,” he said.

After hearing both the arguments, the apex court hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government saying that the film is being screened in the rest of the country without any problem and there appears to be no reason for the ban.

Singhvi: We have received huge number of intelligence reports.



CJI: Now Dr Singhvi, film has released in different parts of the country. West Bengal is not a different … If it has been released elsewhere then? It is running in different parts with similar demographic profile… — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 12, 2023

“The film has been released in the rest of the country. West Bengal is no different from any other part of the country. If it can run in peace in the rest of the country, why should… West Bengal ban it,” said Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, who is presiding over the bench hearing the case.

“It is running in different parts with similar demographic profiles as West Bengal. And this has nothing with its cinematic value, it may be good or bad,” he added.

Singhvi said that the State has power under Section 6 of the West Bengal Cinemas (Regulation) Act 1954 and opposed the grant of stay. CJI however said that the Court will not pass any interim order without hearing the State.

With regard to the shadow ban placed on the movie by the Tamil Nadu government, Senior Advocate Harish Salve said that there is a de facto ban in Tamil Nadu as theatres screening the movie are being threatened and they have dropped the screenings.

To this, the apex court told the Tamil Nadu government, “We would like to know… what are the specific administrative arrangements made by you… because to my mind, the state government cannot say we will look the other way when theatres are being attacked and chairs being burnt. You are duty bound to ensure security”

The bench asked the State of Tamil Nadu to file an affidavit regarding the steps taken by it.

The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on Thursday (May 18). “We are issuing notices to both the states and they may file their response by Wednesday. We will take up the matter on Thursday,” the bench said.

The Kerala Story makers move SC against the ban in West Bengal, also challenge de facto ban by TN Govt

On May 9, Tuesday, The Kerala Story makers Vipul Shah and Sudipto Sen moved to the Supreme Court against the decision of the West Bengal government to ban the film in the state. The petition additionally challenged the Tamil government’s decision to impose a de facto ban on the film by issuing an ‘alert’ anticipating protests in conjunction with the film’s release, as a result of which multiplexes in the state refused to screen it.

Through the plea, the makers of the film have not only opposed the arbitrary action taken by the West Bengal government against the release of the movie in the state but have also asked the Tamil Nadu government to provide protection to the theatre owners in the state against miscreants so that they agree to screen the film in their property.

Mamata Banerjee banned the film in West Bengal

On May 8, WB CM Banerjee banned the film in the state to maintain “peace”. Though the film’s name is ‘The Kerala Story’, she said ‘The Kerala Files’ for unknown reasons. “West Bengal govt has decided to ban the movie ‘The Kerala Story’. This is to avoid any incident of hatred and violence and to maintain peace in the state,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.

Tamil Nadu theatres stop screening The Kerala Story

The multiplex theatres in TN had decided to drop the movie citing the law and order situation arising due to the protests against the film as well as a poor response to the film in the state.

This came after Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman and his supporters staged protests against the screening of the film in the Anna Nagar Arch near Skywalk Mall in Chennai on Saturday. Police apprehended NTK cadres following a protest inside a theatre opposing the screening of The Kerala Story.

Seeman claimed that The Kerala Story was made to denigrate Muslims and portray Muslims as terrorists.

The Kerala Story screenings were cancelled in various Kerala districts on the day of its premiere. Two previously scheduled shows in Kochi were cancelled. The movie was also boycotted by theatre owners at Kochi’s Lulu Mall and Centre Square Mall. Similarly, theatres in the districts of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Kannur, and Wayanad opted not to screen the film.

The recently released film has become a hot topic of discussion because of its sensitive topic, including terrorism, love jihad, and ISIS. While the film has received appreciation from all walks of society, a specific section opposed the film claiming that it shows the state of Kerala in a bad light. However, while hearing the plea against the film, the Kerala High Court categorically said if anyone would feel offended by the film it should be the terrorist organisation ISIS.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam. She later travels to IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.