Amidst the controversy around the authenticity of the blockbuster film The Kerala Story, the makers of the film Sunshine Pictures have released a video wherein the victims of the ISIS terror conspiracy shared what they went through.

This comes after the lead actress of the Sudipto Sen directorial venture, Adah Sharma, recently said that the factual evidence will be out soon regarding the authenticity of the claims made in the film.

The real-life victims who were indoctrinated and converted to Islam shared their ordeal and lauded the film The Keral Story for narrating the truth.

One of the victims Vishali Shetty, now associated with the Arsha Vidya Samajam, said, “Around six to seven years back I completed my engineering and joined a corporate company there. My immediate colleagues were radical Muslims who were trying to brainwash me and get me interested or inclined towards Islam. Initially, they started by asking me questions about my Dharma and me not being able to answer their question or be able to defend my dharma beyond a certain point.”

The Arsh Vidya Samajam member was asked about the allegations levelled by certain political parties that The Kerala Story is propaganda and even the victims coming out with their stories following the release of the film are also peddling propaganda.

Responding to these allegations, one of the members of the Arsha Vidya Samajam Ashram said that there is no propaganda as the Ashram has been working since 1999 and brought over 7,000 people back.

The Arsha Vidya Samajam member also recalled a 2017 incident wherein a girl named Athira, hailing from Kasargod in Kerala, had converted to Islam and declared while speaking to a media channel that she has converted to Islam and become Ayisha. However, she later did another press conference announcing that she has reverted to Hinduism following the counseling of Arsh Vidya Samajam.

“After attending two months course on Sanatan Dharma at our institution, she again held a press conference and said that converting to Islam was an uncalculated decision of hers. It became national news at that time,” the Ashram member said.

She also pointed out that the Arsha Vidya Samajam volunteers were operating silently as they were receiving threats as they brought back the brainwashed converts to the fold of Sanatan Dharma. She further asserted that they (radical Muslims) cannot tolerate losing even one person from Islam.

“They cannot tolerate even one person being lost from their religion. It’s not that we are converting their people to Hinduism, we are only bringing back our people only who due to some sort of brainwashing were drawn towards an anti-national radicalised mindset,” the Arsha Vidya Samajam member said.

Following the remarkable success of ‘The Kerala Story,’ the film’s team recently contributed ₹51 lakhs to Arsha Vidya Samajam. This dedicated organisation works tirelessly and selflessly towards the noble cause of rescuing Love Jihad victims, reintegrating them into Hinduism, and assisting in their rehabilitation.

About the Arsha Vidya Samajam

Arsha Vidya Samajam believes in the guru tradition. ‘Arsha Vidya Samajam’ believes that the main cause of the rampant evil in the world today is the lack of awareness about Dharma among the youth. The organisation’s goal is to ensure that there is not a single person in the world who has never heard of ‘Sanatana Dharma.’

‘Arsha Vidya Samajam’ mainly teaches 4 courses- Adhyatma Shastram, Arsha Yoga Vidya, Indian Culture and Vidyarthi Naipunya Varga. Along with this, the Gurus also introduce different religions and tell people about the differences between them by comparing them with one another.

About the film The Kerala Story

The movie The Kerala Story, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, revolves around Shalini Unnikrishnan, played by Adah Sharma, an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friend and gets converted to Islam and marries a Muslim man. She later realises that she has been trapped in a huge terrorist web after she is raped, separated from her only child, and then forced to serve as a sex slave.