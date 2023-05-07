The Kerala Story continued its impressive run in the theatres on Day 2 as the film minted over Rs 12.50 crores at the domestic box office. With a collection of around Rs 8.03 crore on Day 1, the film’s total domestic collection stands at Rs 20.53 crore, an impressive number for a movie without any big stars.

The movie ‘The Kerala Story‘ revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, with the lead actor Adah Sharma playing the role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends and gets converted to Islam. She later travels to ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) also known as IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse.

Recently, the film was declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who emphasized that everyone should watch it because it exposes the conspiracy of love jihad, conversion, and terrorism.

Notably, liberals and the opposition, particularly the Left and the Congress, have labeled the film a propaganda piece and demanded a ban on its screening. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, refused to entertain a plea against the film. The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking a ban on its release.

Responding to people calling The Kerala Story a propaganda film, the lead actress of the film posted a tweet in which she requested those people to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘brides’ to get an account of what white girls had to suffer while in captivity by the Islamic State, stating that their ordeal might make them believe their story is real.

“And for the few still calling #TheKeralaStory a propaganda film, saying these incidents do not exist even after watching testimonials of several Indian victims, my humble request, Google two words ISIS and Brides…maybe an account of white girls narrated to you might make you feel that our Indian movie is real,” Sharma tweeted.