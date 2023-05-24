On Wednesday, May 24, Uddhav Thackeray, former chief minister of Maharashtra and president of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) Wednesday slammed the central government for ‘trying to overthrow democracy and subvert the constitution.’

Thackeray claimed that the BJP, which is the duly elected central government of the country, should be called the ‘opposition.’

Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in the Parliament and if this bill (ordinance) does not pass in the Parliament then in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power: Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1Cgi6mz6Iy — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023

The remark was made when he met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday as part of his nationwide tour to garner support against the Centre’s ordinance on control of administrative services in the national capital.

“The word opposition is misleading. Which opposition? Whose opposition? We all love our country, and in my opinion, the centre should be referred to as the opposition since they want to eliminate democracy,” he charged.

The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) supremo continued, “We have united to fight them and save the country and our constitution. The supreme court has made two rulings in the past few days regarding Maharashtra and Delhi. The selected should be given the highest weight in a democracy.”

“The supreme court’s decision was crucial for democracy, but the centre brought an ordinance against it. These people were elected, shouldn’t they have some sort of authority? There will come a day when there won’t be any state elections, only general polls and those just up until 2024 and the people will then decide. In light of this, we’ve all come together to rouse them (the populace) from sleep,” he added.

Furthermore, he pledged his support for the chief minister of Delhi and the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party, Arvind Kejriwal in the parliament over the legislation the centre had introduced regarding the transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national capital.

“Arvind Kejriwal has visited twice in recent days. Politics is fine, but we count ourselves among those who can maintain connections. Election season is set to begin next year. Our country’s democracy will end if we miss the train this time,” he remarked while addressing the media in Matoshree, Mumbai.

Central govt brings ordinance to amend GNCTD act

The centre has introduced an ordinance establishing guidelines for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) relating to transfer-posting, vigilance and other incidental matters in the national capital. This decision has been taken keeping in mind that Delhi is a Union Territory and the National Capital and the central government has to have an equal say in the administration of the territory.

The Modi-led administration adopted a statute modifying the GNCTD Act a few days after the Supreme Court delivered its verdict, which declared that the Delhi administration (AAP) has power over the transfer, posting, and appointment of employees while the Central Government (LG) has control over the order, police and land.

Uddhav Thackeray’s bizarre remark where he calls the constitutionally elected federal government the ‘opposition’ is not surprising given that he and his faction members have frequently attacked the BJP administration with far more filthy, mostly extremely Hinduphobic jibes.

Uddhav Thackeray uses Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ jibes to attack BJP

Recently, while defending the actions of the Muslim youths who had forcibly entered the Trimbakeshwar Temple and attempted to desecrate the Shivling situated in the temple’s sanctum santorum on May 13, 2023, Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray accused BJP of engaging in what the party referred to as ‘Gaumutradhari Hindutva.’

“The threat to Hinduism comes not from Muslim youths offering ‘dhup’ (burning of incense), but from these ‘gaumutradharis,’ the party said in an editorial piece in its mouthpiece Saamana.

BJP’s Hindutva is nothing more than cow urine. Their Hindutva is devoid of logic as was seen in the way it handled the recent Trimbakeshwar incident. This Hindutva gang attempted to propagate their hatred throughout Maharashtra by sparking riots in the name of Hindutva, but this conspiracy was foiled by the calm and reasonable residents of Nashik-Trimbak, the article in Shiv Sena’s Saamana read.

Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray and its Gaumutra jibes

Last month, Thackeray used the Hinduphobic ‘gaumutra’ barb to launch yet another tirade against the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur after BJP slammed his group for joining forces with the Congress Party.

“Every time I am accused of going with the Congress and leaving Hindutva, is there no Hindu in the Congress? There (RSS-BJP) Hindutva is Gaumutradhari Hindutva,” he stated at Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’s event to show ‘unity and strength.’

“Did our country get freedom by sprinkling cow urine? Did it happen that cow urine was sprinkled, and we got freedom? It was not so. The freedom fighters had made sacrifices, and then we got freedom,” he said during a meeting held at Khed village in Ratnagiri, in March after the Election Commission decided to hand over the Shiv Sena party symbol to Eknath Shinde’s faction after the original Shiv Sena split into two groups in 2022.