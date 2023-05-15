Monday, May 15, 2023
Punjab: Woman allegedly consuming alcohol inside Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala shot dead, 1 arrested

One of the sevadars of the Gurudwara, who had objected to the consumption of alcohol inside the premises, was also injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

Patiala gurudwara shooter
The arrested accused. (Image Source: The Tribune)
1

On Sunday, May 14, a woman was shot dead inside the Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala. She was shot dead outside the manager’s office in the complex. The woman was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and was also consuming the same near the sarovar inside the complex.

The victim, identified as Parminder Kaur, was being taken to the manager’s room after onlookers inside the complex complained about her consuming alcohol inside the Gurudwara complex. However, before she could get inside the room or before the police could be informed, one of the onlookers opened fire and killed her on the spot.

One of the sevadars of the Gurudwara, who had objected to the consumption of alcohol inside the premises, was also injured in the shooting and was taken to the hospital.

The accused shooter has been identified as Nirmaljit Singh, a resident of Urban Estate, Patiala. He shot 5 bullets at the woman, leaving her in a pool of blood.

As per Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, Nirmaljit seemed to be religiously charged and shot the woman five times. More than three bullets hit the woman who collapsed right outside the manager’s room. Reportedly, Nirmaljit Singh had undergone a divorce recently and was a regular visitor to the Gurudwara.

As per DSP Jaswinder Tiwana, the accused is a regular cricketer and into property dealings as well. However, they can’t confirm his motivations behind the murder yet.

The weapon used in the crime is a licensed one, said SSP Sharma, adding that more details will emerge in some time.

