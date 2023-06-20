In a shocking case of love jihad from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, a man identified as Rashid, a resident of Adampur, who is already married to five women, abducted a sixth 19-year-old Hindu girl from the same village. Four out of his five wives are Hindu and only one is a Muslim.

He converted her to Islam and married her according to Islamic rituals. Notably, Muslim men are allowed to take up to four spouses as per Islamic law. “Will take your other daughter with me too,” he threatened when the victim’s family lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

The distressed family filed a missing person’s report shortly after the development. Upon figuring out that a complaint has been lodged, the offender called them and threatened to abduct their second daughter as well if his name was not immediately removed from the FIR. Multiple cases are registered against him at Chaprauli police station.

The family traveled to Swami Yashvir Singh’s ashram in Beghra, which is part of the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh after the police were unable to locate the woman. The local Hindu activists were then alerted by him and shortly after, they gathered at the police station and launched a protest.

Hindu activists, including Swami Yashvir Singh and local Bajrang Dal members, protested in front of the police station after the incident came to light and called for harsh punishment for the perpetrator. They presented a memorandum to demand the return of the girl who is still with the accused by June 22 adding that the community will launch protests if the girl is not united with her family.

They warned the Babri police station Station House Officer Devendra Sharma to find her within 24 hours, or else, there will be a panchayat in the village of the culprit on Thursday. The official assured them to arrest Rashid soon.

They asserted that Rashid had five wives, only one of which is Muslim and the other four are Hindu which demonstrates that the male deliberately seeks out Hindu females for conversion before abandoning them to seek out another one.

The girl had spent the previous three months at the house of her maternal uncle in the Chhaprauli police station’s Sanauli Nagla hamlet. She disappeared from there under suspicious circumstances. It was later discovered that she had been abducted by a Muslim man.

Another similar case surfaced from Hapur recently. A man named Wasim raped a Hindu girl and blackmailed her. Afterward, he converted her to Islam and married her. Following this, she was forced to engage in sexual relationships with other male members of his household. The victim reported this to the police department.

Shockingly, he is currently employed by the Delhi Police and his father is a retired Delhi Police personnel. The victim mentioned that he first raped her and then threatened to kill her brother and pressurised her to embrace Islam. Her name was changed to Iqra and after she delivered a son, the blackmail intensified. It was also charged that an attempt was made to kill her by strangulation and she was also threatened with being chopped into 36 pieces like Shraddha Walker.

According to the Hapur police, a case has been filed in this instance. However, the accused have requested a stay of arrest from the Delhi High Court, and action is being done in accordance with the same.